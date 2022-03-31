INSECURITY: Kaduna train attack questions our capacity to govern- Gov

…apologise, say acts of violence becoming too regular

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has condemned Monday’s attack on a Kaduna-bound train by terrorists, saying “these unwarranted acts of violence are becoming too regular and they basically question our collective ca-pacity to govern”. In a statement yesterday by Chairman Kayode Fayemi, the governors, who apologised to the victims and their relatives, described the attack as “a horror dream orchestrated by the wicked merchants of death”. However, they said: “This is an ugly phase in our national experience. It will certainly pass”.

The Ekiti State governor insisted the intention of the “murderers’ was to disrupt the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians. He said: “The Kaduna- Abuja train attack on Monday night is a horror dream orchestrated by the wicked merchants of death that we must all wake up from to address.

“This is one attack too many. It must stop. First, as leaders, we owe the victims and their relations an apology as these unwarranted acts of violence are becoming too regular and they basically question our collective capacity to govern.” The group, who praised the law enforcement officials for their efforts in rescuing the victims, however, stressed the need to improve security intelligence and the ability to act on intelligence gathered. They said: “We want to salute the bravery of our security forces in curtail-ing the magnitude of havoc this attack was intended to visit on innocent travellers.

Our prayers are with you. “We would continue to drum up our support for the professional work you do and provide assistance in enhancing your operational strength and combat readiness. We recognise the enormous risk you take every day.” The forum added: “The cowards behind this will certainly not take over our country. Their violent demeanour will not result in anything positive, instead, it will confine them to an uncomfortable life in the jungle until the long arm of the law catches up with them. “The NGF will want to call on the authorities to immediately install all necessary safeguards to forestall future acts of banditry on our rail tracks, roads, ports and borders.”

The governors also stressed the need to protect residents and investors, adding that: “The security of life and property cannot be taken for granted. And that there is a government that is clearly in charge of what needs to be done.”

