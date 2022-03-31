News Top Stories

INSECURITY: Kaduna train attack questions our capacity to govern- Gov

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

…apologise, say acts of violence becoming too regular

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has condemned Monday’s attack on a Kaduna-bound train by terrorists, saying “these unwarranted acts of violence are becoming too regular and they basically question our collective ca-pacity to govern”. In a statement yesterday by Chairman Kayode Fayemi, the governors, who apologised to the victims and their relatives, described the attack as “a horror dream orchestrated by the wicked merchants of death”. However, they said: “This is an ugly phase in our national experience. It will certainly pass”.

The Ekiti State governor insisted the intention of the “murderers’ was to disrupt the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians. He said: “The Kaduna- Abuja train attack on Monday night is a horror dream orchestrated by the wicked merchants of death that we must all wake up from to address.

“This is one attack too many. It must stop. First, as leaders, we owe the victims and their relations an apology as these unwarranted acts of violence are becoming too regular and they basically question our collective capacity to govern.” The group, who praised the law enforcement officials for their efforts in rescuing the victims, however, stressed the need to improve security intelligence and the ability to act on intelligence gathered. They said: “We want to salute the bravery of our security forces in curtail-ing the magnitude of havoc this attack was intended to visit on innocent travellers.

Our prayers are with you. “We would continue to drum up our support for the professional work you do and provide assistance in enhancing your operational strength and combat readiness. We recognise the enormous risk you take every day.” The forum added: “The cowards behind this will certainly not take over our country. Their violent demeanour will not result in anything positive, instead, it will confine them to an uncomfortable life in the jungle until the long arm of the law catches up with them. “The NGF will want to call on the authorities to immediately install all necessary safeguards to forestall future acts of banditry on our rail tracks, roads, ports and borders.”

The governors also stressed the need to protect residents and investors, adding that: “The security of life and property cannot be taken for granted. And that there is a government that is clearly in charge of what needs to be done.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

82.9m Nigerians can’t afford to live in decent houses – FHFL

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Family Homes Funds Limited (FHFL), the implementing agency of the National Social Housing Programme (NSHP), has said that no fewer than 82.9 million Nigerians considered poor by national standards in the BoS 2019 Poverty and Equality Report, cannot afford to live in decent houses. FHFL Managing Director, Mr. Femi Adewole, made this known yesterday […]
News

Air Marshal Nsikak Eduok, former CAS, dies at 74

Posted on Author Reporter

  Air Marshall Nsikak Eduok (rtd), has died at the age of 74. Eduok, the 12th Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) of the Nigerian Air Force, according to sources died Wednesday evening at the Ibom Multi-Specialty Hospital, Uyo, in Akwa Ibom State, where he had been treated for some undisclosed health challenges. He was […]
News

Ize-Iyamu: I won’t go to tribunal but pre-election cases will continue

Posted on Author Reporter

  The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has said he will not challenge his defeat at the election petition tribunal. Ize-Iyamu disclosed this in a press statement issued on Monday and made available to journalists by John Mayaki, media head of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica