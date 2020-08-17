Insecurity: Kaigama tasks govt on lasting solutions

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has called on government at all levels to find a lasting solution to what he described as “guerilla attacks” currently going on in different parts of the country, including the southern part of Kaduna State.

Kaigama made the call in a homily he delivered at the priestly ordination of Reverends John Anaebo, Donald Jooji, Lucky Francis, Mark Ogueli, Anthony Adeh, Samson Emhokidi, and Valentine Nzekah, at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral in Abuja.

The cleric also implored the maternal intercession of our Lady assumed body and soul into heaven, so that Nigeria could have security, lasting peace and be able to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

The archbishop said: “As we pray at this mass, let us remember the families and individuals who have lost their loved ones in the recent guerrilla attacks in southern Kaduna and other parts of the nation.

“We have had enough of these killings. Dialogue can resolve problems better than guns, bombs and arrows. We call on government at all levels to provide immediate and lasting security solutions.”

Kaigama enjoined the newly ordained priests to be instruments of peace and forgiveness and shepherd the flock of God that was entrusted into their hands, not looking for a reward, but with a generous heart and to always be an example to the flock.

“The new priests we ordain today other than preaching the word and celebrating the sacraments are called, according to Isaiah 61:1-3, to heal the brokenhearted, to serve the poor, to bring relief to those who mourn, captives, widows, orphans, the sick and prisoners who are often neglected by society.

May we, the priests and the religious, receive the grace to be genuine witnesses of Jesus, so that together with our Laity, we will be a shining light in our world so much in need of God’s mercy. May God who has begun this good work in us, bring it to fulfillment, Amen.”

Like this: Like Loading...