News

Insecurity: Kebbi gov embarks on sensitisation of Fulani communities

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi Comment(0)

Determined to find lasting peace and ensure security of lives and property in the state, Kebbi State government yesterday said it has engaged religious leaders to preach and sensitise Fulani communities in the state.

 

The sensitisation, which was flagged off in Illo town in Bagudo Local Government Area of the state was led by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Alhaji Garba Rabiu Kamba.

 

Delivery his welcome address, Committee Chairman, Abdullahi Imam Shema, said the aim of the meeting was to promote behaviour and attitudinal change among Fulani communities on the growing herders-farmers’ clashes, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other crimes in the state.

 

Shema said Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu was worried with the growing crime rate, particularly by Fulani herders in the country as he as set up a committee of Islamic preachers under the Kebbi State Council of Ulamas to preach and sensitise communities on the need for peaceful coexistence, the need for the pursuit of lawful business and the fear of Allah as enshrined in the Holy Quran for the overall development of the state and country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NLC, TUC mobilise workers for Monday’s strike

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf, Muhammad Kabir, Muritala Ayinla, Caleb Onwe, Regina Otokpa,

• PENGASSAN, NUPENG, others gear up for action Despite two court orders obtained by the Federal Government to stop their proposed industrial action, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have continued mobilising their affiliate unions and the civil society groups for the scheduled strike on Monday. Checks by Saturday Telegraph […]
News

Anambra guber: PDP, APC, APGA trade blame as thugs vandalise Soludo, Etiaba’s billboards

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Twenty four hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced November 6, as the date for the conduct of governorship election in Anambra State, suspected thugs have unleashed mayhem on perceived political enemies, destroying and defacing billboards of aspirants. Consequent upon this development, the trio of the All Progressives Congress (APC), All Progressives Grand […]
News

Report: Nigerian Embassy staff quarters in Ghana demolished

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Some portion of the staff quarters of the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana has been demolished. The demolition exercise was said to have been carried out late Friday, although the Nigerian government has yet to react to the incident.     A source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that a businessman had claimed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica