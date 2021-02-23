Insecurity: Kebbi gov embarks on sensitisation of Fulani communities

Determined to find lasting peace and ensure security of lives and property in the state, Kebbi State government yesterday said it has engaged religious leaders to preach and sensitise Fulani communities in the state.

The sensitisation, which was flagged off in Illo town in Bagudo Local Government Area of the state was led by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Alhaji Garba Rabiu Kamba.

Delivery his welcome address, Committee Chairman, Abdullahi Imam Shema, said the aim of the meeting was to promote behaviour and attitudinal change among Fulani communities on the growing herders-farmers’ clashes, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other crimes in the state.

Shema said Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu was worried with the growing crime rate, particularly by Fulani herders in the country as he as set up a committee of Islamic preachers under the Kebbi State Council of Ulamas to preach and sensitise communities on the need for peaceful coexistence, the need for the pursuit of lawful business and the fear of Allah as enshrined in the Holy Quran for the overall development of the state and country.

Like this: Like Loading...