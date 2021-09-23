Insecurity: Kebbi moves to protect pupils

The Kebbi State Government has promised to protect pupils as secondary schools resume in the state. Briefing journalists yesterday in his office, the Commissioner for Basic Education, Alhaji Mohammad Maggawatta Aliero, said the state government was working the law enforcement agencies to protect pupils from attacks by bandits and othercriminalelements. Aliero said: “None of our schools has been closed. The students are doing fine and the studies are going on fine. Yesterday (Tuesday), I visited some schools to ensure that we meet up with the security challenges and academic achievements.”

The commissioner also said the state government had concluded the modality for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Army over the establishment of the two command schools in the state. “What delayed the signing of the MOU is because of the COVID-19 pandemic but everything will be over,” he said. Aliero urge individuals and corporate bodies to complement the government’s efforts to save the education sector in the country from collapse.

