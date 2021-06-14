News Top Stories

Insecurity: Keep off Amotekun operations –Stakeholders tell S’West govs

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan Comment(0)

…allege poor funding, lack of political will

 

A concerned group: ‘Majeobaje Movement’, as well as, local hunters and warriors yesterday urged the South West governors to leave the operations of the Amotekun personnel to a centrally-controlled Command that will not be influenced by politicians who have no political will to carry out the objectives the outfit was established for.

 

The group, which organised a roundtable conference in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, yesterday, brought together members of the Odua Peoples’ Congress (OPC), Amotekun officials, vigilantes, the local warriors, local hunters, as well as, the representative of the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission.

 

Representative of DAWN Commission, Wole Oladeji, disclosed that some Commandants of Amotekun Corps in some states were complaining of paucity of funds from their governors to get the personnel well equipped to face their attackers.

 

 

He said: “One of the Commandants said that some governors are even funding federal security agencies more than Amotekun.

Our initial concept is for our governors to procure drones for the Amotekun personnel to scan our forests and prepare for operations to attack enemies. This is not a matter of political party but what concerns all of us.”

 

After listening to the various stakeholders that participated from different zones of the state, who have called for a united front, non-dependence on government, and the need to have sophisticated guns which Fulani herdsmen also carry, Chief Akintayo Akindeko, the Convener of the Majeobaje Movement, expressed dissatisfaction with the way some of the governors have been handling the issue of security in the South West.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NDDC: Falana hails Wike’s shielding of Nunien from police arrest

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Femi Falana, has hailed the action of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State in preventing the police from arresting a former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Ms Joy Nunien. The silk said the action of the governor has prevented the police […]
News

I’m a joke in Anambra guber election – Okonkwo

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant in the June 26 Anambra State governorship primary election, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, yesterday said that he was the joker the party had to win the November 6 election in the state. Okonkwo, who spoke when he returned his nomination form to the PDP headquarters, assured his supporters that he […]
News

Zamfara by-election: INEC reschedules Bakura rerun to Dec 9

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed December 9 for the rerun into the Bakura State constituency of Zamfara State. The by-election was declared inconclusive by the returning officer, Prof. Ibrahim Matawaga because the 2,181-vote margin between the two leading candidates was less than the total number of registered voters in 14 polling units where elections […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica