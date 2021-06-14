Insecurity: Keep off Amotekun operations –Stakeholders tell S’West govs

…allege poor funding, lack of political will

A concerned group: ‘Majeobaje Movement’, as well as, local hunters and warriors yesterday urged the South West governors to leave the operations of the Amotekun personnel to a centrally-controlled Command that will not be influenced by politicians who have no political will to carry out the objectives the outfit was established for.

The group, which organised a roundtable conference in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, yesterday, brought together members of the Odua Peoples’ Congress (OPC), Amotekun officials, vigilantes, the local warriors, local hunters, as well as, the representative of the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission.

Representative of DAWN Commission, Wole Oladeji, disclosed that some Commandants of Amotekun Corps in some states were complaining of paucity of funds from their governors to get the personnel well equipped to face their attackers.

He said: “One of the Commandants said that some governors are even funding federal security agencies more than Amotekun.

Our initial concept is for our governors to procure drones for the Amotekun personnel to scan our forests and prepare for operations to attack enemies. This is not a matter of political party but what concerns all of us.”

After listening to the various stakeholders that participated from different zones of the state, who have called for a united front, non-dependence on government, and the need to have sophisticated guns which Fulani herdsmen also carry, Chief Akintayo Akindeko, the Convener of the Majeobaje Movement, expressed dissatisfaction with the way some of the governors have been handling the issue of security in the South West.

