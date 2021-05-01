Top Stories

Insecurity: Kick APC out in 2023 – Fayemi

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has urged youths to kick out the APC in 2023 rather than leaving the country for foreign land.
He said this a “The Platform” on Saturday.
“Don’t succumb to despondency, there is a lot to hail in this country. There is a lot to frustrate you, a lot to want to make you give up and pick that visa and go to Canada”
“I know it (Canada) is a popular destination but you know what? There is also a glass ceiling in Canada. When you get to the top of it, you will now discover there is a glass ceiling there. This is the place where there is no glass ceiling, let us work towards making it a better place.
“Even if your search is a regime change in a democracy, there is only one what for regime change in a democracy, you work towards it.
“Another election is going to come if you do not like what APC is doing. Organise, stop agonising, organise against the party. Link up with others who are organising and then kick the APC out of office and put people that you think we do better not creating a situation of anarchy,” he said.
“The space is more liberalised now, not like what we fought against during the military regime. I’m not talking about the Twitter revolution. Many young Nigerians are cosying, giving it to governors and attacking ministers on Twitter and Facebook.
“Go to the wards, go to the communities and challenge what they are doing there. Hold them accountable,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

We’re working to send Nigerian vessels to sea –NLNG boss

Posted on Author Anna Oboho

The Managing Director, Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Ship Management Limited, Abdulkadir Ahmed, has said the firm is working hard to ensure that vessels bearing the Nigerian flag can sail the global waters. Currently, Nigerianflagged ships are not engaged in international trade. Ahmed said this development was very unfortunate and a cause for concern among stakeholders […]
News Top Stories

Buhari flags-off $1.9bn Kano-Maradi rail line

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and Ahmed Sani

…orders conclusion of financing for West-East Coastal rail   President Muhammadu Buhari has performed the virtual groundbreaking for the construction of the $1.959 billion 283-kilometre Kano-Katsina-Jibiya rail line terminating in Maradi in neighbouring Niger Republic.   The President, at the occasion, also ordered the Ministries of Transportation and Finance to conclude financial arrangements with appropriate […]
News Top Stories

Anambra 2021: Why I want to succeed Obiano as gov –Nnoruka

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

The Labour Party’s candidate in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election, Group Capt Nnamdi Nnoruka (rtd), has said if given the mandate by the people of Anambra State he will ensure absolute security of the residents of the state including food security, saying no state or people progress in a state of insecurity. Nnoruka, who stated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica