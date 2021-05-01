Insecurity: Kick APC out in 2023 – Fayemi

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has urged youths to kick out the APC in 2023 rather than leaving the country for foreign land.

He said this a “The Platform” on Saturday.

“Don’t succumb to despondency, there is a lot to hail in this country. There is a lot to frustrate you, a lot to want to make you give up and pick that visa and go to Canada”

“I know it (Canada) is a popular destination but you know what? There is also a glass ceiling in Canada. When you get to the top of it, you will now discover there is a glass ceiling there. This is the place where there is no glass ceiling, let us work towards making it a better place.

“Even if your search is a regime change in a democracy, there is only one what for regime change in a democracy, you work towards it.

“Another election is going to come if you do not like what APC is doing. Organise, stop agonising, organise against the party. Link up with others who are organising and then kick the APC out of office and put people that you think we do better not creating a situation of anarchy,” he said.

“The space is more liberalised now, not like what we fought against during the military regime. I’m not talking about the Twitter revolution. Many young Nigerians are cosying, giving it to governors and attacking ministers on Twitter and Facebook.

“Go to the wards, go to the communities and challenge what they are doing there. Hold them accountable,” he said.

