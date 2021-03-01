Insecurity: Kidnappers, bandits out number security men, says DG PGF

He cautioned that given the efficiency with which abduction of school children are successfully executed, the population of criminals working as bandits, kidnappers and abductors is growing more than the number of police and security personnel in the country.

Lukman, in a statement he issued in Abuja on Monday titled: ‘Poverty and existential problems of Nigeria’, warned that the national situation in the disturbing insecurity in the country is no longer acceptable to Nigerians.

The Director-General, All Progressives Congress (APC) Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, has decried the level of insecurity witnessed in the country, quipping that the numbers of kidnappers, bandits and other criminal elements out number the Police and other security men.

The DG, who said military strategy alone cannot solve the problem of insecurity, however, suggested that the establishment of armed police stations in schools to tackle the recurring abduction of school students and the possibility of the APC government tackling povety remain the surest panacea for peaceful coexistence in the country.

“While it may be tempting on account of our divisive politics to imagine that we can resolve our problems based on strategies that merely reproduce old initiatives in different forms, we need to strongly appeal to our leaders, especially President Buhari to recognise the fact that our national situation is no longer acceptable. All the indices suggest the high possibility that most Nigerian children are potentially either criminals or abductees.

“Nigeria is fast losing its capacity to produce skillful, innovative, resourceful, entrepreneurial and industrious citizens. Given the efficiency with which abduction of school children are successfully being executed, it would appear that the population of criminals working as bandits, kidnappers and abductors is more than the number of police and security personnel in the country,” he said.