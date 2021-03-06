Insecurity: Kidnappers reveal dangerous trend

The bandits told us that their operations were always successful with the collaboration of informants whom they pay huge amounts of money. They bragged that, they have just started and that they have informants everywhere including in Minna (the Niger State capital) and within the government. Before they attack any area or any location targeted for attack, they get enough information from insiders -Freed Kagara Students

Any discerning person reading the above statement made by one of the released students of Government Science College, Kagara in Niger State will know that it portends very grave danger of the very corporate existence of the country called Nigeria. It also goes a long way in explaining why many of these mass kidnappings and other vices have now become a regular feature of our daily news diet.

No nation in crisis (which Nigeria is), can come out of it easily when the enemy has direct access to the thoughts and plans of those saddled with the responsibility of ending it. In the highly charged cat and mouse world of the hunter and the hunted; trying to gain inside knowledge of what your foe is up to is very key as it will go a long way in determining the ultimate victor. Thus during World War II, both the Axis Powers (Germany, Japan and Italy) and the Allies (France, Great Britain, the United States, and the Soviet Union) ploughed a lot of resources and manpower into finding out their strengths and weaknesses with a view to grabbing the advantage. Ultimately, the superior intelligence capabilities of the Allied Forces were able to tip the balance of the war their way.

However, such is not only limited to state actors. Even at the corporate level, there is a vicious battle to know what the competitor is up to, so as to get a head start – that slight advantage may ultimately determine the survival of the firm or not We all know how Coca-Cola and PepsiCo have been locked in bitter battles over the years to know what is the exact combination the other party is using to make the worldfamous carbonated drinks. It is said that more than 100 years after US pharmacist John Stith Pemberton came up with his formula, that was to take the world by storm, it is still one of the closest guarded secrets in the world.

This shows how much the company cherishes it. At the nation states level, the United States of America spends billions of dollars in funding the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) whose main task is gathering, processing, and analysing national security information from around the world. And it is the same with other nations, even so-called ‘friends’ are often caught with their proverbial ‘pants down’ after one of their moles have been exposed by the host nation. As close as the US and Israel are, that has not stopped them from trying to know what each of them is up to with often embarrassing consequences as was with the case of former intelligence analyst, Jonathan Pollard who was caught in 1984.

Two years later, he was given a life sentence for passing on highly classified information to Israel. It is because of this that most states also have massive counter-espionage operations whose sole aim is to ensure that foreign spies are exposed before they can cause too much damage. Of course, Nigeria is also not left out of this high-stakes cat and mouse game of spying which is why we have our various intelligence agencies like the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigerian Intelligence Agency (NIA) and so on.

But what the released Kagara boys have said should send alarm bells ringing in Nigerian security circles, because if our security apparatus is compromised there is very little chance of coming to grips with the rising cases of lawlessness across the land. Unfortunately, while some may dismiss the statement as just boasting by the kidnappers there are a number of instances which tend to lend credence to their statement. An indication that all is not well was what happened some years ago, when a special police operation to capture a notorious kidnapper in Taraba State was thwarted by men from another branch of the Federal Government’s security apparatus – the military.

In October 2019, Hamisu Wadume was being taken to Jalingo, the state capital, after his arrest when soldiers manning a checkpoint opened fire on the vehicle, killing three police officers and a civilian and freed him. Is it also any wonder that despite the repeated claims by the police that no ransom was paid to freed captives, most of the culprits have never been made to face the music. Although one cannot rule out ineptitude on the part of our security operative there are also clear signs of compromise.

Like I have written on a fairly consistent basis without proper intelligence not much can be done. It was outstanding intelligence and the zeal on the part of the Israelis to launch an audacious rescue operation some 45 years ago when they flew more than 4,000 kilometres from Tel Aviv over hostile nations to the Ugandan capital of Entebbe to free 106 of their citizens who had been taken hostage by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terrorists. In one of the most stunning operations ever they were able to rescue all but four of their citizens with the loss of only unit leader, Yonatan Netanyahu who incidentally is the brother of the brother of the current Prime Minister Benjamin. Sadly, within Nigeria here, despite the frequent announcements of the deployment of ‘Special Forces’ no major rescue operation has successfully been carried out.

Instead, it is “negotiations” with the bandits that is the order of the day. Israel’s tough stance against people that target her citizens played a major role in getting the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) and other radical groups to stay clear of touching them. When the Palestinian terrorist group Black September killed a number of Israeli athletes at the Munich 1972 Olympic Games, their intelligence agency, the MOSSAD launched ‘Operation Wrath of God’, which was a covert operation to assassinate individuals involved in the Munich massacre. They, (MOSSAD), did not mind collateral damage in carrying out their operations as that only reinforced their position that if you dine with the devil, anything that comes your way, you asked for it.

Even after the Second World War, Israeli agents went all over the world, taking down people behind the horrific ‘Final Solution’ of Adolf Hitler in which more than six million Jews were exterminated. And like I have been steadily harping on, unless those that carry out these kidnappings and other vices realise that the likelihood of being caught is greater than escaping then the scourge will only get worse. Of course, one of the first steps in ensuring they do not go scout free will, is ensuring that operational secrets and other crucial information remain out of the hands of the bandits.

