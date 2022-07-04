Insecurity: Kwara ACF BoT chair seeks more action against insurgents

The chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), in Kwara State, Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to intensify the war against terrorism towards finding a lasting solution to insecurity in the country.

Alimi, who is a legal icon and Mutawali of Ilorin, also called on the leadership of the ACF and all Nigerians to join hands with the Federal Government to urgently halt the seeming intractable security challenges across the country, particularly in the North where it is more pronounced.

Speaking at a meeting with executive members of the Kwara State chapter of the ACF led by their chairman, Dr Mohammed Ghali Alaaya, Alimi noted that the government needs the support of all Nigerians in tackling the hydra headed security challenges ravaging the country.

He, however, urged the government to do more in adequately funding the security agencies, adding that more still needs to be done in the area of intelligence gathering in the fight against insurgency, banditry and other violent crimes across the country.

Alimi, who identified unemployment as one of the causes of insecurity, applauded the federal and state governments’ efforts at creating massive employment opportunities for the teeming unemployed youths through implementation of robust agricultural policies, describing government’s strides in the development of agricultural value chains through the interventions of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as a right step in the right direction.

On the reviewed agenda of ACF in Kwara State, Alimi said: “Today’s meeting is a watershed in the life of ACF in Kwara State. It gives us fresh opportunity to recommit ourselves to the developmental agenda of Northern Nigeria as an integral part of a united, stable, secured and prosperous Nigeria. We shall make it more result oriented in terms of the development of Kwara State and Arewa at large.”

Alimi charged the ACF Kwara State executives to expedite action on their ongoing programmes and projects, including the acquisition of a befitting secretariat for the forum.

The ACF leader expressed great delight on remarkable achievements of Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq in all sectors, particularly education , health, human capital development, security, youths and women inclusiveness, among others, despite dwindling resources.

Earlier, the ACF Chairman in the state, Dr Mohammed Ghali Alaaya, had intimated the BoT Chairman with the prospects and challenges of ACF in the state, seeking his support in the areas of policy and project implementation.

