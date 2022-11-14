Insecurity: Kwara donates patrol vans to Police

Kwara State Government has donated no fewer than 10 patrol vans to the state Police Command towards enhancing security in the state.

Handing over the operational vehicles to the police on Monday at the Government House, Ilorin, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said the gesture was to further motivate and encourage the police to redouble their efforts in combating crimes and criminality towards ensuring the safety of lives and property in the state.

He said: “We are supporting our security agency by giving them additional equipment to make their job easier. As you know the security in the country is getting better daily and we want to keep it that way. Kwara state has been confirmed to be one of the safest states in Nigeria and we want to also maintain that status. Part of what we need to do to keep it that way is by supporting our security agencies and thanking them for the work they have been doing, we are truly grateful to them.”

Receiving the vehicles on behalf of the Command, Commissioner of Police Paul Odama, while commending the Governor for the gesture, assured him that the Police would continue to do their best to provide adequate security for the people of the state, urging residents to always volunteer useful information to the police to help keep the state safe.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...