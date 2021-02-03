News

Insecurity: Lagos Assembly reiterates support for state police

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Lagos State House of Assembly has reiterated its call for State Police, stating that the recently constituted community policing would not serve similar purpose as state policing. However, the House urged President Muham madu Buhari and the National Assembly to come up with a constitution that would enshrine state police. The motion to this effect was moved yesterday by the Speaker Mudashiru Obasa during plenary, which was resoundingly supported by members through a voice vote.

Obasa said: “I have noticed an increase in number of calls for state police, former President (Obasanjo) also joined the train, requesting for state police. It gladdens my heart; I was just smiling when I read it on the pages of newspapers.

“This House has always been in the forefront of calls for state police right from the 4th Assembly. This House is always right on target and always at the truth. “We are not going to stop until we have a constitution that talks about federalism to have state police. We must latch on this opportunity.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Oyetola flags off post-COVID-19 economic intervention programme

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…approves N100m to 2,000 beneficiaries Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola yesterday launched the state’s post-COVID-19 economic intervention pilot programme. The programme will see government disbursing N100million to 2,000 beneficiaries for the pilot phase of the programme after undergoing Entrepreneurial Development Training as initiative was aimed at mitigating negative impact of the global coronavirus pandemic on […]
News Top Stories

Lawan, Gbajabiamila to security agencies: End mindless crimes

Posted on Author Chukwu David and Philip Nyam Abuja

President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, urged the security agencies to redouble their efforts with a view to bringing an end to mindless, violent crimes in our country.   Lawan decried the killing on Saturday of 43 rice farmers by terrorists in Zabarmari in Borno State. He promised that the National Assembly would […]
News

Posted on Author Our Reporters

2023: APC’ll retain power only if… – Fashola   … Says zoning is unconstitutional  Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja The Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola (SAN) on Tuesday said it is dependent on the All Progressives Congress (APC) keeping to it promises for it to hold on to power beyond 2023.  Fashola also said the issue […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica