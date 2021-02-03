Insecurity: Lagos Assembly reiterates support for state police

Lagos State House of Assembly has reiterated its call for State Police, stating that the recently constituted community policing would not serve similar purpose as state policing. However, the House urged President Muham madu Buhari and the National Assembly to come up with a constitution that would enshrine state police. The motion to this effect was moved yesterday by the Speaker Mudashiru Obasa during plenary, which was resoundingly supported by members through a voice vote.

Obasa said: “I have noticed an increase in number of calls for state police, former President (Obasanjo) also joined the train, requesting for state police. It gladdens my heart; I was just smiling when I read it on the pages of newspapers.

“This House has always been in the forefront of calls for state police right from the 4th Assembly. This House is always right on target and always at the truth. “We are not going to stop until we have a constitution that talks about federalism to have state police. We must latch on this opportunity.

