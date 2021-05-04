Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Lagos begins massive installation of CCTV cameras

…lays 6,000km of fibre optic cables

As part of the strategies to implement the smart city project and beef up security in the state, the Lagos State government Tuesday said that it has begun massive installation of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras across the state.
The government also said that it has implemented a 3,000 km of Fibre Metro Network connection in 2020 and additional 3,000km in 2021 across the state as part of the comprehensive Smart City Programme that seeks to provide a 24-hour driven economy.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had on Sunday said that the his administration was investing in 2,000 CCTV cameras to boost the security of lives and property in the state, adding that he would leave no stone unturned to make Lagos safe for all the residents.
But giving an update on the CCTV project at the 2021 Ministerial briefing  to commemorate Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second anniversary, the state’s Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr. Hakeem Popoola Fahm, said that the cameras have the capacity to capture happenings around the place where they were being installed. He said that the security breaches will be monitored  with the technology innovations that have commenced operations in some parts of Ikeja, Alausa.
He described investment in technology as a game changer for development, adding that governments at all levels must adopt e-governance in order to effectively serve the citizens.

