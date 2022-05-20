Insecurity: Lagos black spots residents, visitors should avoid

L agos State no doubt is the commercial hub of Nigeria and for such a vibrant city, it would be asking for too much not to expect to have its black spots where criminals hibernate to rob innocent residents and visitors alike of their belongings.

For every resident of the state, it is important that they stay alert and do not display their possessions such as mobile phones, jewelry, cash, laptops and other valuables while driving or even in public transport they should always roll up their vehicle windows and remain alert while driving in some of the black spots in the state. Residents are advised not to be distracted and drivers should not only run fast, but also be at alert in some of these areas, but consider their safety and the safety of other road users by keeping to speed limits, because criminals are also operate fast, because they don’t want to be caught in the act. Recall that the Lagos State Police command recently intensified raids on several black spots in the state through operatives of the State Task Force in some dark spots in Oshodi, Lekki area of the metropolis among several others. There is therefore a need for security agencies to do more by continuing the raid on other black spots with a view to riding the state of criminals or reducing their activities to its barest minimum.

Some black spots in the state Drivers and commuters have been advised to be wary of Estate Bus Stop at Ketu-Alapere, attacks are carried out both day and night in the area even with the closeness of Police Station to the bus stop. Another notorious area in Lagos is Berger bus stop where interstate commercial buses always drop off passengers; this place is known for its notoriety.

A first time driver or visitor to the state of aquatic splendour should be careful of the area. Some porters who work in the park sometimes elope with people’s bags and valuables and also one should mindful of street urchins loitering around the area without meaningful job, these are such people who smoke India hemp in public without regards to security agencies. The Long Bridge, on the Lagos Ibadan Expressway, the border town between Lagos and Ogun State is also another place where a first time driver to Lagos should not pray to have a flat tyre or any other mechanical issue. In 2011, an Army Major General was stabbed to death on the bridge by armed robbers when his car developed a fault.

First Gate junction in Agidingbi area of Ikeja, is an area where tricycle operators usually ply. Tricycle riders usually capitalise on the darkness of the area to rob passengers at gunpoint and dispossess such victim of his or her valuables and money, despite police presence in the area the bad boys still operate at will. Ikeja Along, on the Lagos Abeokuta Express Road is another black spot to consider when driving at night for residents and visitors, the bad boys are always out during rush hour. Nurudeen Olowopopo Business District Area of Ikeja, where the Afrika ‘Fela’ Shrine is located is another area to avoid at night because of street urchins who usually flock the Shrine to have fun, but sometimes they behave funny and go on rampage just to rob innocent people around. Boundary Bus Stop in Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state is also known for business, but home to notorious ‘one million boys’ gang, a place where criminals attack passengers in vehicles and cause crisis in order to rob traders and passersby. Ijora Bus Stop is a notorious spot known for abduction in buses (popularly known as ‘one chance’) and street urchins harassing women.

This is just as Mile 2 Oke, is the black spot for criminals who operate with hammers, knives, guns to rob motorists in traffic and travellers mostly those returning from Cotonou and those who are there to board night bus to the East and other parts of the country, Police should beam their search light on the area for safety of residents. Agric Bus Stop by Barrack, along the Badagry Expressway is a notorious block spot where suspected armed robbers operate and attacked travellers and they allegedly buries their arms in the bushes close to the road. Policemen from Trade Fair centre should also focus on the area and rid it of criminals in the area. Apongbon Bus Stop heading towards Constain area is alleged to be a hotbed for ‘one-chance’ bus driver who attack their passengers under the pretence of working as commercial bus drivers.

Innocent victims are being robbed in such manner on daily basis without challenge from security agencies. School Bus Stop, along Orege – Mile 2 road in Ajegunle is also an area where pick pocketers usually use jack-knife and other weapons to people who are going to work early or those going to work or returning at night. Another spot that needs attention of the police is the Olopo Meji Oworonsoki area along the Third Mainland Bridge, this too is a dangerous spot, where detectives needs to pay attention to due to people who always pretend to be waiting for commercial buses, but end up picking the pockets of genuine passengers. Agege Railway Track area is a notorious blackspot for Awawa boys, at night they are ready to attack those returning from work and obtaining from them their phones, money, Jewelries and even stab whoever tries to stop them from operating, while some of the traders at the spot are helpless. Ojuwoye Bus Stop in Mushin, because of its proximity to Akala where hard drugs are sold, some hoodlums always cause unnecessary street fight in order to pick people’s pockets and steal in traffic. Oshodi Under Bridge, is the home for under age boys and girls who run away from homes to Lagos.

A first timer at that place will be surprised with the manner they smoke India hemp during the day, but at night they turn out become lions robbing pedestrians and become unruly, several of them had been arrested, they are returned to their parents, but still find their way back to the spot. First Rainbow bus stop, FESTAC Town, this is a spot where motorcycle riders, mostly from the northern part of the country always assemble and they are aggressive.

Their belief is that an injury to one of them is injury to all of them. If you are driving at night in that area be careful not to hit anyone of them because they will come out in multiple and pounce on such a person. Grammar School Bus Stop, in Ojodu Berger area is known for traffic robbers and phone snatchers who are always loitering in traffic pretending they are selling wares, but they are dangerous.

It will be wise for one to be mindful of the area while driving at night. Motorway Bus Stop is a home to phone snatchers and traffic robbers, several of the suspects have been arrested and charged to court by operatives of Rapid Response Squad whose men are stationed in that area to arrest the erring boys. Ketu Bus Stop along Ikorodu Road is a notorious spot in Lagos where boys between ages 15 and 18 always operate at night and day without being mindful of a Police Station Close by at the bus stop.

The Lagos State Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin said people should avoid such areas at some particular hours of the day. The Lagos police spokesperson, however, admitted that there are some black spots in the state, but that the command is doing everything humanly possible to get rid of those places. He said: “The command had been raiding and arresting suspects in areas identified as black spots in the state.

“All the so called black spots are heavily checked. We have measures put in place to check criminals around such areas. Our men are all over. “That is why we carry out regular raids on some of such places. We have arrested many suspects. We screen them when such raids are carried out. Those who are able to identify themselves are set free.

“For those without any means of identification, we obtain court permits to search their houses and we have recovered arms and other dangerous weapons through such search.” Hundeyin said that the security situation in Lagos could not be handled by security agencies alone. He appealed to the residents to always report any strange movements and gatherings on time to security agencies so as to arrest such suspects for interrogation. He implored people to always collaborate with the police and other security agencies by informing them of the existence of suspected black spots in the state.

