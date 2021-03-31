Insecurity: Lagos to audit forest estates

Worried by possible use of its forests estates as hideouts for criminals, the Lagos State government, yesterday, said that it would soon begin an audit of forests estates in the state to secure them against intruders who may be using the forests as cover to perpetrate nefarious and criminal activities.

Briefing journalistsonthe event to commemorate the Y2021 International Day of Forests, the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, said that the audit was necessary to mitigatetheeffectsof climate change, adding that it would also enable the state government to ascertain what was left of its forest and biological biodiversity. According to her, climate change as a global threat was worsening water stress, food vulnerability, desertification, increased global temperature as well as putting thousands of communities at risk; hence it has to be factored into forest-food-water equation.

She said: “Climate change is a global threat and has to be factored into forestfood- water equation. It is exacerbating water stress, food vulnerability, desertification, increased globaltemperature and putting thousands of communities at risk. “As a means of mitigating climate change, the state government intends to carry out an audit of the forest estates in Lagos to enable us ascertain what is left of our forest . “And biological biodiversity with a view to properly securing them against intruders who may be using the forests as cover to perpetrate nefarious and criminal activities.”

Olusanya stated that there exists a close link between forests, water management, agriculture and food security, which is a mandate of the state government, hence enough reason for the state to ensure forest preservation and arrest the menace of deforestation and forest degradation.

