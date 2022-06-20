News

Insecurity: Lawmaker seeks amendment to Amotekun Bill

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A member of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Success Taiwo Torhukerhijo, has called for an amendment to the  state security network code-named Amotekun law to reflect the peculiarities of the riverine areas.

 

Torhukerhijo said the law as presently constituted excludes the riverine areas of Eseodo and Ilaje local government areas. Governor Rotimi Ak-  eredolu had sent a bill to the House of Assembly to amend Amotekun law.

But yesterday Torhukerhijo said the bill, which has passed the second reading, excludes the oil-producing areas prone to attack by bandits, pirates and kidnappers. The lawmaker commended the Amotekun corps for reducing violent crimes in the state.

 

Torhukerhijo said the incident of kidnapping and herder-farmer clashes have been reduced because of Amotekun. He said: “The Amotekun law did not take cognisance of the dual ethnic composition of Ondo State having Yoruba and Ijaw. The law did not also address the peculiarities of the riverine communities as regards security challenges.”

 

Torhukerhijo said since the other security outfits like police have marine police and the military have the Navy, the Amotekun should replicate that in the new amendment being considered in the Assembly.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Amnesty Programme: Buhari sacks Dokubo, appoints Dikio as interim administrator

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has disengaged Prof. Charles Quarker Dokubo as the Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme and approved the appointment of Col. Milland Dixion Dikio (rtd) as Interim Administrator with effect from August 21, 2020. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Dokubo had been directed to […]
News

Bomb explosion rocks Anambra Deputy Speaker’s house

Posted on Author Okegwo Kenechukwu

A suspected bomb explosion yesterday occurred at a building under construction and reportedly owned by the Deputy Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Mr. Pascal Agbodike, at Think Home Estate, Agu, Awka. Although, there was no report of casualty, a source at the scene of the incident, said the explosion damaged some structures around […]
News

PASAN/JUSUN strike: FG can’t dictate implementation of financial autonomy –Govs

Posted on Author Our Reporters

State governors have said the Federal Government cannot dictate to them the implementation of the financial autonomy for the state legislature and the judiciary. President Muhammadu Buhari had, in June last year, signed Executive Order 10, 2020 into law, which granted financial autonomy to state legislature and the judiciary. Last week, Judiciary Staff Union of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica