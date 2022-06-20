Insecurity: Lawmaker seeks amendment to Amotekun Bill

A member of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Success Taiwo Torhukerhijo, has called for an amendment to the state security network code-named Amotekun law to reflect the peculiarities of the riverine areas.

Torhukerhijo said the law as presently constituted excludes the riverine areas of Eseodo and Ilaje local government areas. Governor Rotimi Ak- eredolu had sent a bill to the House of Assembly to amend Amotekun law.

But yesterday Torhukerhijo said the bill, which has passed the second reading, excludes the oil-producing areas prone to attack by bandits, pirates and kidnappers. The lawmaker commended the Amotekun corps for reducing violent crimes in the state.

Torhukerhijo said the incident of kidnapping and herder-farmer clashes have been reduced because of Amotekun. He said: “The Amotekun law did not take cognisance of the dual ethnic composition of Ondo State having Yoruba and Ijaw. The law did not also address the peculiarities of the riverine communities as regards security challenges.”

Torhukerhijo said since the other security outfits like police have marine police and the military have the Navy, the Amotekun should replicate that in the new amendment being considered in the Assembly.

