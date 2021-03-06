Insecurity: Lawyers ask Buhari to extend ‘no-fly-zone’ beyond Zamfara

Some senior lawyers have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the ‘no-fly-zone’ order imposed on Zamfara State to other troubled states in the country. The lawyers bared their minds while speaking on the legality of the president’s action. According to them, the president’s action was in order as he was constitutionally empowered to make such pronouncement. Speaking on the issue, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr. Biodun Layonu, described the president’s action as an exercise of executive powers of the state to ensure security.

He said: “Yes, undoubtedly. The president is empowered to make such directive. It is an exercise of executive powers of the state to ensure security”. Speaking in the same vein, Dr. Fassy Yusuf, supported the view that the president is constitutionally empowered to make the order. “The president being the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces and the person in charge of the nation’s security has the constitutional power to order a ‘no-fly-zone’ on Zamfara State. However, the approach may be wrong because we don’t have it on record that a meeting of national security was convened and the input of Zamfara State governor as the chief Security officer of the state was secured. Such a decision must be taken alongside all stakeholders.

So, I fault the president in that regard”, Yusuf said. A rights activist, Mr. Kabir Akingbolu, also noted that the president’s directive is not beyond his powers. He urged the president to extend the no-flyzone order to other troubled states in the country.

He said: “The president as the Commander- -in-Chief of the armed forces of the Federal Republic has the power to issue such directive, more so, that the issue of security is on the exclusive legislative list. Also, the implication of the no-fly-zone is to point out that there is threat to public security in Zamfara State. “However, my only problem with the order is to ask why the president had not declared such in respect of any other state in the North East region, especially states like Adamawa, Taraba and Borno, which are areas more dangerous than Zamfara State due to the nefarious activities of Boko Haram terrorists? I only hope the president knows about this”. Mr. Destiny Takon also conceded to the fact that President Buhari is in order with the declaration.

“The President is the Commander- in-Chief of the Armed Forces under the constitution. To that extent, I concede that he can direct a no-fly-zone in any part of the country if expedient and the armed forces should comply with such a directive.

“The question to ask then at this juncture is, whether such a directive is expedient over Zamfara? In recent human history, ‘No-Fly- Zones’ have only been known to have been placed by the UN and NATO, with a view to protecting populations against whom official or government violence is being meted by the use of aerial bombardment. It is, therefore, strange, to hear or talk about a No-Fly-Zone by a government within its own territory. “The question to ask now, therefore, is who is Buhari protecting by the declaration of a No-Fly-Zone at Zamfara? This question becomes more imperative, when it is remembered that government forces in Zamfara, are carrying out aerial offences, against prevalent banditry in that state. “So, is the President placing a No – Fly – Zone to protect bandits and other known merchants of violence and anarchy? Only the President himself can answer the above questions and he is obliged to do so, if summoned by the National Assembly,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...