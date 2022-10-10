Insecurity: Lawyers push for self-defence

‘Nigerians’ve lawful rights to bear arms for self-defence’

TUNDE OYESINA writes that lawyers have thrown their weights behind calls on the Federal Government to allow for issuance of arms license to Nigerians for selfdefence amidst rising insecurity

Some senior lawyers have queried the rationale behind Federal Government’s ban on the issuance of licence for acquisition and possession of firearms by Nigerians to defend themselves in the face of rising insecurity in the country.

The lawyers while baring their minds on the issue at the weekend however called for enactment of laws that will enable citizens possess firearms in a bid to defend themselves.. It would be recalled that President Muhmmadu Buhari had on May 22, 2019 signed an Executive Order to remove, revoke and banish all firearms certificates and licences throughout Nigeria.

The order took effect from June 1, 2019. It was reported that the signing of the Executive Order by the president was sequel to threats by some Niger Delta militants to declare a Niger Delta Republic and break away from Nigeria. The signing of the Executive Order drew widespread condemnation from Nigerians. However, the president refused to revoke it despite alleged pressure by some members of the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, dissatisfied with the president signing of the Executive Order, the Attorney General of Abia State approached the Supreme Court to challenge its legality.

Delivering judgement in the suit, the apex court held that the Executive Order is illegal and superfluous. According to the apex court, once an issue has a law covering it, like the Firearms Act, in this case, it is expected to function until amended.

Currently, the 1990 Firearms Act allows for individual gun ownership only in exceptional cases, with licenses given at the discretion of the President and Inspector General of Police. Proposals for mass gun ownership would allow anyone to carry arms without a license or create an official process for any citizen to apply. The Federal Government has however made no moves to change or repeal the Firearms Act.

Proponents of gun licensing

Many eminent Nigerians, among whom are state governors and rights groups have called for issuance of gun licences to individuals and groups for self-defence. Samuel Ortom, Governor of Benue State, at some point, asked the Federal Government to permit citizens to arm themselves.

“This is a suggestion that the Federal Government should take up seriously because in America, people are licensed to carry sophisticated weapons but life is still going on”. Recently, the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, also added his voice to the calls for arms licensing, saying citizens should be allowed to take up arms and defend themselves in the wake of ceaseless kidnappings and gruesome killings prevailing daily across the country.

A coalition of self-determination groups, led by an America-based body, the United Indigenous People of African (UNIPA) Foundation, has equally called on governors in the South and Middle-Belt regions to invoke the Doctrine of Necessity and provisions of Chapter VII, Article 51 of United Nations Charter on self-defence. The group urged the governors to purchase arms for their regional security outfits, including training and retraining of vigilantes and hunters to protect people in their territories.

The coalition, which made the call against the backdrop of growing insecurity, also commended Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, for establishing a security outfit, known as Community Volunteer Guards (CVG) and urged governors in the region to toe similar path.

In a statement, spokesperson of the Coalition, Barrister Joseph Ekwo, urged the governors to start expending resources currently used in funding the police, military and civil defence corps to train hunters and vigilantes. Members of UNIPA in Nigeria are: Oodua People’s Sovereign Movement (OPSOM); Ohanaeze Youth Council; Freedom From Nigeria (FFN); Conscience of Niger/ Delta Forum (CONDEF); Middle- Belt Patriotic Front; Concerned Indigenous Nigerians in Georgia; United Middle-Belt and Igbo National Council (INC).

Also, the Hunters Group of Nigeria (HGN) on the other hand has called on the governments of the South East to provide them with arms and other logistics to dislodge hoodlums and Fulani herdsmen from the zone.

They said they needed vehicles and arms to drive away hoodlums and armed herders from Enugu state and the entire South-East region. State Commander and the Acting Zonal Commander of the group for the South East, Austin Nwangwu, who disclosed this while addressing journalists in Enugu, said if government give them the needed support, they will surprise the people.

“If the government will assist us and give us the needed logistics, we’ll do wonders. There is no corner in Enugu and elsewhere in the South East that you will not see us. If we are armed, hoodlums and herdsmen will move out of the East. In December, for instance, we arrested five kidnappers. If we are given the logistics, we’ll do more,” he pledged.

Suit over gun licensing

A human rights lawyer, Chief Malcolm Omirhobo, had last year dragged the Federal Government to a Federal High Court in Abuja for allegedly depriving Nigerians right to keep and bear arms for the preservation of life, liberty and property. Nigeria’s President, Attorney General of the Federation and 74 others were joined as respondents in the suit.

In an originating summon marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1078/2021, Omirhobo asked the court to determine whether by the interpretation and/or construction of Sections 33 (1), 34(1)(a), 35(1), 37, 40, 41 and 43 of the 1999 Constitution and in line with the social contract between the 1st defendant and Nigerians.

He stated that the plaintiff and Nigerian citizens are entitled to “right to life, right to dignity of human person, right to personal liberty, right to private and family life, right to freedom of peaceful assembly and association, right to freedom of movement and to reside anywhere in Nigeria and right to own movable and immovable property in Nigeria except when these rights are being derogated or limited by law”.

He asked the court to decide whether by the combined interpretation and/or construction of Sections 3, 6(2)(a)(b)(c)(d)(e) of the Fire Arms Act, Laws of the Federation, 2004 and sections 33(1)(2)(a)(b), 34(1)(a), 35(1), 36, 37, 43 of the 1999 Constitution; Sections 281, 282, 286 and 287 of the Criminal Code Act and Sections 40, 45, 46 and 47 of the Penal Code Act, it is lawful, legal and constitutional for the 2nd defendant to refuse, fail and/or neglect to grant the plaintiff license to possess and own an A6 147 premium, AK 47 Assault Rifle based on the plaintiff’s application of July 8, 2021, to enable him to exercise his constitutional right to self-defence.

In a 123-paragraph affidavit, Omirhobo said the Constitution guarantees every Nigerian citizen the fundamental rights to dignity of human person, personal liberty, private and family life, peaceful assembly and association, freedom of movement and right to own moveable and immoveable property. He added that the Constitution gives every Nigerian the right to defend his fundamental rights from unlawful violence.

“In collaboration with the Nigerian constitution, both the Criminal Code Act and Penal Code Act gives every Nigerian citizen the right to self-defence by applying the use of such force as they believe on reasonable grounds to be necessary to prevent their fundamental rights to life, the dignity of human person, personal liberty, private and family life, peaceful assembly and association, freedom of movement and right to own moveable and immoveable property from unlawful violence”, he stated.

Omirhobo, therefore, prayed the court to declare that the killings, raping, sodomising, extorting, kidnapping, abduction, brutalisation, dehumanisation, debasement, destruction of property, restriction of freedom of movement and right of residence, freedom of peaceful assembly and association, family and private life and the seizing of property of defenceless Nigerians by heavily armed criminals with unlicensed AK 47 assault rifle, GPMG and other sophisticated weapons is a violation of these rights and therefore illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional.

He therefore wants the court to declare that it is illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional for the 2nd defendant to revoke the gun licenses of Nigerians via proclamation and/or Executive Order in the face of high level of insecurity in Nigeria and thereby depriving them of their rights to self-defence and in the process exposing them to the way of harms in the hands of heavily armed criminals with AK 47 assault rifles, GPMG and other sophisticated weapons.

The applicant also asked the court for an order compelling the 2nd defendant and 4th defendant (Inspector General of Police) with all the Commissioners of Police in Nigeria to renew all expired gun licenses upon application of all Nigerians who are qualified to retain their gun licenses to enable them to exercise their rights to self-defence and safeguard their fundamental rights as guaranteed by the Nigerian constitution from the attacks of heavily and well-armed criminals with sophisticated weapons.

Lawyers react

In his comments, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr. Awa Kalu, noted that no law permits anyone to take the life of another. Kalu said: “That is why the law provides action such as genocide, murder, etc as a crime. The only time such will not be a crime is when one’s life is in danger of death and you need to act to save your life.

“If he comes with gun, you can match him with gun, if he comes with ordinary hand, you will match him with ordinary hand. That is the extent of the right to self-defence. “Before you can defend yourself, you must be under apprehension. That is, your life is in danger. Two, the action to that apprehension must be proportionate. That is what the law says.

“The law does not not say somebody come and attack you in your house and you will just shout, they will kill you and go. That is the situation. “If there is no other option, then self- defence becomes the best option. The basis for that is simple. Government is instituted for the welfare of the governed. The first responsibility is for the government to protect its citizens.

If for any reason then, a governor as the Chief Security Officer of a state under our Constitution says he can no longer be able to defend his citizens and asked them to defend themselves, then, you must defend yourself. “No citizen is entittled to just begin to shoot, but if one, your life is in danger, you can shoot to defend yourself and your immediate family.

Two, if as it has happened, you have a Chief Security Officer, appointed or designated by the Constitution, once the man surrendered and says, you are on your own, you better take necessary steps to preserve your life”.

In his own submissions, the Convener, Vanguard for the Inde- pendence of Judiciary, Douglas Ogbankwa, noted that the Executive Order, which was declared illegal by the Supreme Court hijacked legislative competence imbued on the Legislature by Section 5 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as altered). He said: “The Government in one breath asks citizens to defend themselves and in another breath, make the acquisition of firearms prohibitory, due to the cumbersome and expensive nature of the acquisition”.

He further argued that citizens have rights to bear arms, adding that it is better to be charged with illegal possession of firearms than to be killed by terrorists. On his part, Bright Enado, also argued that the prevailing insecurity situation in the country has made it imperative for Nigeria’s President to licence military-grade weapons to citizens and communities for self-defence.

The lawyer justified the recent decision by Governor Ortom to apply for licences for AK-47 and AK-49 rifles for the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards. He argued that the move was backed by law, especially under the prevailing circumstances across the country.

He submitted that if assault firearms are in the hands of bandits and criminal elements, it would be appropriate for the president to exercise the discretion of granting licences of military grade weapons to recognised groups for defence of communities. He added that the laws permit individuals to apply for light weapons for the purpose of self-defence and that with the permission of the president, citizens could get assault firearms.

“Legally, the only person that can give a licence for anyone to own military-grade weapons in Nigeria is the President. That is in accordance with the Firearms Act Section 33, which empowers the president to grant the licence for military grade weapons.

“The Governor of Benue state, in establishing the Community Volunteer Guards, is in proper position under the law to apply to the president for such licence. The law says the President, using his discretion, may grant or refuse the application”, Enado said.

The lawyer noted further that though the law did not explicitly give credence to large groups to collectively apply for assault firearms, the prevailing security situation where sophisticated arms are in the hands of bandits has made it necessary for such a large group to be licenced to help in dealing with security challenges.

In his own reaction, a rights activist, Chief Malcolm Omirhobo, submitted that Nigerian citizens are entitled to “right to life, right to dignity of human person, right to personal liberty, right to private and family life, right to freedom of peaceful assembly and association, right to freedom of movement and to reside anywhere in Nigeria and right to own movable and immovable property in Nigeria except when these rights are being derogated or limited by law.

“The constitution guarantees every Nigerian citizen the fundamental rights to dignity of the human person, personal liberty, private and family life, peaceful assembly and association, freedom of movement and right to own moveable and immoveable property. “The constitution gives every Nigerian the right to defend his fundamental rights from unlawful violence”.

Also reacting, an Abuja-based lawyer, Pius Danba, said self-defence is part of the Constitutional rights guaranteed for every individual. According to him, “It is stipulated in Section 33 (2)(a) 1999 Constitution of Nigeria. That section states and provides for the right to defend the life of a person and his property. “The right to self-defence is also provided in the Penal Code of various states.

For instance, it is provided in Section 59 of the Penal Code that nothing is an offence that is done in the lawful exercise of the right of private defence”. Danba said it extends to the right to defend properties both movable and immovable. He further argued that natural law also presupposes self-preservation. A man, he said, ought to defend himself from any harm that comes his way.

He explained that the only requirement of the law regarding self-defence is proportionality of action. “The law stipulates that in defending yourself, you are not to use a weapon higher than that used by your attacker. The weapon of selfdefence must be proportional to the weapon of the attacker, to escape liability,” he stated.

