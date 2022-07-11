Insecurity: Lawyers push for self-defence

AKEEM NAFIU writes that lawyers have thrown their weights behind the recent call by Zamfara State Government on residents to defend themselves against attacks by bandits and terrorists. The lawyers faulted the objection of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, to the call, saying citizens’ rights to self-defence is constitutionally guaranteed

Some Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SANs) have spoken in favour of the need for Nigerians to defend themselves against attacks by bandits and terrorists, in view of the rising insecurity in the country. The lawyers lauded the recent call by Zamfara State Government on residents to adopt a self-defence strategy against every forms of attacks, saying it is the next option since government has failed woefully to carry out its constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property. The men of the wig and gown also queried the rationale behind the objection of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, to the call. According to them, the growing level of insecurity in the country is an indication that security architecture has collapsed and as such citizens must devise a means to protect themselves. The lawyers further noted that the recent attack on the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari has further confirmed the fears that no one is safe in the country. Zamfara State Government had in the wake of escalation of violent attacks by bandits and terrorists advised residents to obtain guns to defend themselves. The advise was contained in a statement signed by Zamfara State Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara. In the statement, Dosara revealed that government had “directed the state commissioner of police to issue (gun) licenses” to people who are qualified and willing to use the guns. The statement titled; “Zamfara Govt authorises guns for residents, bans motorcycles” reads in part: “Following increase in the activities of bandits in various parts of the state and the government commitment to ensure adequate security and protection of lives and property of citizenry in the state, particularly, during this rainy season, government has resolved to take further measures to deal with the recent escalating attacks, kidnapping and the criminal levies being enforced on our innocent communities. “This act of terrorism has been a source of worry and concern to the people and government of the state. Therefore, in order to deal decisively with the situation in our respective communities, government has no option than to take the following measures: (A) Government has henceforth, directed individuals to prepare and obtain guns to defend themselves against the bandits, as government has directed the state commissioner of police to issue license to all those who qualify and are wishing to obtain such guns to defend themselves. Government is ready to facilitate people, especially our farmers to secure basic weapons for defending themselves. Government has already concluded arrangement to distribute 500 forms to each of the 19 Emirates in the state for those willing to obtain guns to defend themselves. (B) People must apply from the Commissioner of Police, license to own guns and such other basic weapons to be used in defending themselves. (C) A secretariat or centre will be established for the collection of intelligence on the activities of informants. (D) people are strictly warned and advised to make sure that any information or intelligence about an informant must be true and nothing but the truth, as all information on such informants must carry correct data on the suspects, including their pictures, correct names, address, occupation and witness to testify the genuity of the information given, as government is taking punitive measures against any one found as informant. Any person who give wrong information against anybody, will be served the same punishment with an informant and will be treated as such. (E) Government has requested the State House of Assembly to pass, as matter of urgency, the informants bill before it, to enable government take the drastic measures on informants as contained in the bill. (F) Government has ordered for the recruitment of 200 additional Community Protection Guards in each of the 19 emirates of the state, making it 500 per emirate, to increase their manpower and strengthen its force and capacity to deal with the bandits”. Prior to the latest call by Zamfara Government for self-defence amid deteriorating insecurity situation, there have been similar calls by Katsina and Benue State Governments. Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, had late last year called on residents of the state to arm themselves and confront bandits because security officials alone cannot tackle insecurity in the state. “It’s islamically allowed for one to defend himself against attack. One must rise to defend himself, his family and assets. If you die while trying to defend yourself, you’ll be considered a martyr. It’s surprising how a bandit would own a gun while a good man trying to defend himself and his family doesn’t have one,” the governor said. In the same vein, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State had also last year advised residents to defend themselves against attacks by bandits and terrorists with weapons not prohibited by law. Ortom said: “I will no longer announce the deaths of those killed by Fulani herdsmen, rise up and defend yourselves with weapons not prohibited by law, bows and arrows, spears and knives. “Get a licence for dane guns from local government chairmen and use them to defend yourselves”. Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State had equally in the aftermath of the killing of 41 worshippers at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo, specifically told the Federal Government “to brace up for a situation whereby citizens will take destiny in their hands and obtain guns to defend themselves against bandits”.

In the meantime, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has faulted calls by state governors on their subjects to defend themselves against every forms of attacks. Irabor spoke a fortnight ago at the opening of the Joint Exercise for the National Defence College and War Colleges of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, code named “Exercise Grand Nationale,” in Abuja. Reacting to the call by Zamfara State Government on residents to defend themselves, the CDS said it is unnecessary as the armed forces and other security agencies were there to handle the security challenges confronting the nation. Irabor disclosed that he was yet to understand the basis for asking citizens of Zamfara to bear arms. He said: “I believe that, in my view, it is not the right way to go. Of course, there are actions that members of the security agencies and the armed forces, in particular, the police and other security agencies, are doing to address insecurity in Zamfara and environs. “Beyond that, of course, there are other legal issues, other issues of governance, issues that the government could have addressed using the instrumentality of the law that are available for him to bring greater peace and security. “But like I said, I do not intend to say much about it, but I believe that the Federal Government, using the Attorney General, will look at the details of that press release and give further instruction. “If what I read is true, I do not also think that the governor has the power to instruct the commissioner of police to issue licenses, because the commissioner of police does not have the powers to issue licenses”.

A cross-section of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) have declared that Nigerians owed themselves the duty of defending themselves against attacks by bandits and terrorists. The lawyers while baring their minds on the issue at the weekend noted with dismay that since government has failed woefully in its duty of protecting lives and property, citizens are left with no option than to devise means of protecting themselves. Speaking on the issue, Chief Mike Ahamba (SAN), said with the collapse of the central security system, self-defence should be the next strategy for citizens. Ahamba said: “People should defend themselves when the government that ought to defend them

has failed woefully to do so. That’s the only option. The president had even said it himself and by saying so, it is an admission of failure on the part of his government. As it is now in the country, with the collapse of the central security system, it is everyone to himself. “However, my fear is that we might end up having warlords like we have in Somalia. It will be unfortunate if Nigeria produced warlords under a disciplined man like Buhari. So, government should urgently do something about the rising level of insecurity because it is getting out of control”. Another silk, Chief Ifedayo Adedipe, queried Federal Government’s approach to tackling rising insecurity problem in the country, saying it is uncoordinated. “When you look at the state of insecurity in the country, the first question to ask is whether or not the Federal Government is ready to defend Nigerians? This question becomes necessary in the light of the fact that ever since the spread of insecurity across the country, we are yet to see a coordinated response from the Federal Government. “If anything, what we hear is that each time terrorists are arrested, they are released for deradicalisation. This is the only country in which terrorists will attack communities, they will not be arrested and whenever they are arrested, government will say it want to deradicalised them. With all these happening, I believe something is not adding up and as such people have a duty to defend themselves, before we are all dead. “People owed themselves the duty to defend themselves. Barely a month ago, some people were killed inside a church in Owo, Ondo State and almost immediately, government was quick to say it was the ISWAP terrorist group that carried out the attack. Up till now, no one has been arrested, even though government knew the attackers. “So, those governors who are saying people should defend themselves cannot be blamed. The Constitution that we all criticised was the same document that former President Olusegun Obasanjo deployed. The firmness of Obasanjo’s administration when you compare it to what we are seeing at the moment tells you that something is definitely not adding up and that many things are wrong with this government. So, people should defend themselves, I am in total support”, Adedipe said. On his part, Mr. Adekunle Ojo (SAN), was also in support of selfdefence as an approach against attack from bandits and terrorists

He however asked that people should be provided with weapons to defend themselves. Ojo said: “It is the ineptitude of the National Assembly that has led us into all of these. Overtime, the lawmakers have failed, they have not been able to do what is expected of them. The other set of people that are to be blamed for the situation are politicians. Their actions and inactions have equally led us to where we are at the moment. “On the issue of people defending themselves, I think it is natural for anyone to defend him or herself against any form of aggression. If a man has the capability to defend himself against an intruder, why will he not? It is indeed an option. But, you can only defend yourself when you are well-equipped to do so. Besides, there’s a need for community policing before you can be talking of individuals defending themselves”. On his part, Dr. Awa Kalu (SAN), noted that no law permits anyone to take the life of another. Kalu said: “That is why the law provides action such as genocide, murder, etc as a crime. The only time such will not be a crime is when one’s life is in danger of death and you need to act to save your life. “If he comes with gun, you can match him with gun, if he comes with ordinary hand, you will match him with ordinary hand . That is the extent of the right to self-defence. “Before you can defend yourself, you must be under apprehension – that is, your life is in danger. Two, the action to that apprehension must be proportionate . That is what the law says. The law does not not say somebody come and attack you in your house and you will just shout, they will kill you and go. That is the situation. “If there is no other option, then self- defence becomes the best option. The basis for that is simple. Government is instituted for the welfare of the governed . The first responsibility is for the government to protect its citizens. If for any reason then, a governor as the Chief Security Officer of a state under our Constitution says he can no longer be able to defend his citizens and asked them to defend themselves, then you must defend yourself. “No citizen is entittled to just begin to shoot, but if one, your life is in danger , you can shoot to defend yourself and your immediate family. Two, if as it has happened, you have a Chief Security Officer, appointed or designated by the constitution, once the man surrendered and says, you are on your own, you better take necessary steps to preserve your life”.

In his submissions, Prof. Ernest Ojukwu (SAN) noted that the Zamfara state government’s directive for residents to obtain guns to defend themselves against bandits is an evidence of the government’s inability to protect life and property. “It is a lawful directive as the government asked the citizens to obtain gun licences. It is also a sign of a failed governance and failed state to ask the citizens to arm themselves to defend themselves from terrorists and kidnappers. “The Zamfara State government is bold to recognise the failure of governance and has taken the bold steps to make its citizen aware and protect themselves. I wish many other states in the same precarious security situation will take the bold steps of Zamfara to protect lives and property”, Ojukwu said. Another silk, Mr. Kunle Adegoke, noted with dismay that the country is fast descending into the state of nature. Adegoke said: “It is unfortunate that we have reached this state security-wise. It is evidence of the failure of the government to provide security. We are descending into the state of nature. “The directive by the Zamfara State Government is the outcome of the state’s inability to guarantee life and property. It shows that the federal security architecture has collapsed. “It is rather too late for the state government that did not support state police to claim responsibility for the provision of security. It has abandoned everyone to himself and God to us all. “It is certain that we are all coming to this stage. The Federal Government has been making it unlawful for ordinary citizens to bear arms even in self-defence yet, it is unable to rein in terrorists it euphemistically calls bandits. I’m afraid we are descending to the state Syria and Sudan.” A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Joseph Daudu (SAN) believed that right to self-defence “is God-given and citizens do not need the president to grant it.” He however noted that “the right to self-defence is not the reason the governors can no longer depend on the police to secure their people”. “The real issue centres first and foremost on the country’s security architecture, which the governors argued, is so centralised that the police can no longer discharge their core responsibilities effectively under Section 214 of the 1999 Constitution”.

