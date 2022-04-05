Insecurity: LCCI raises doubts over 2023 polls

News

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has lamented that the country’s worsening insecurity profile is reaching a worrisome dimension of no retreat, no return and this portends grave danger for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows into the country’s GDP in both short and long terms.

In addition, the LCCI expressed doubts about the country’s conduct of the forthcoming general elections in 2023 and by extension, democracy in the country over the apparent threat of the alarming insecurity in Nigeria.

Particularly, the LCCI pointed out that amidst the surging insecurity and profound attacks, it will not be possible to hold credible, free, and fair elections that would reflect the choices of the electorates about whom their leaders should be.

President, LCCI, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole made these known in a statement made available to New Telegraph in Lagos Tuesday, while reacting to the unfortunate incident of Monday, March 28 when some gunmen launched a deadly attack on a Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Abuja-Kaduna evening train carrying an estimated 398 passengers.

He explained that after the attack, reports confirmed that eight people were killed, and 21 people are still missing. Olawale-Cole said, earlier, on March 26, the Kaduna Airport was attacked, leaving one dead and many injured.

According to him, this is rather frightening and increasingly threatening to the well-being of Nigerians at this period of insecurity ravaging the country.

He explained: “On behalf of the business community, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry is concerned with the current insecurity crisis because of its impact on businesses and the economy. We are also very concerned because of the apparent threat to our forthcoming general elections in 2023 and, by extension, a threat to our democracy. In the absence of peace and security, it would be challenging to hold credible, free, and fair elections that would reflect the choices of the electorates about whom their leaders should be.”

 

