Insecurity: Leaders of Conscience canvass for suspension of political activities

Given the level of insecurity in the country, a group, Leaders of Conscience, yesterday canvassed the suspension of all political activities in the country to save Nigeria from the brink of collapse. The leaders stated this in a communiqué signed by Hon. Ghali Umar Na’abba, Prof Pat Utomi and Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed, after its emergency national intervention meeting in Abuja.

The leaders also called on all and sundry, especially past leaders of the country, to be involved in restoring peace back in the country. The group asking for the suspension of political activities said: “That we are calling on all political parties to suspend all further political events or keep them backstage to give room to activities to bring Nigeria back from the brink. “That all political parties, politicians and political support groups should announce suspension of all political activities that are not geared towards stemming the tide and moving the country to normalcy. And that all campaigns and ambitions for 2023 elections should for now take the backstage.”

