Insecurity: Let Ex-service men who work in private security outfits bear arms-Dr. Anyasi

A Medical Doctor, turned Security Expert, Island Anyasi, who is Chief Executive Officer, Sheriff Deputies limited, has advocated that, there is the need for the Nigerian Railway Corporation to align itself more with technology as practiced in developed countries, as a way of curbing insecurity.

He stated this in an interview with Afrikanwatch Network during the week at his office, Gbagada, where he also stressed that ex-servicemen, who are now working in various private security outfits should be allowed to bear firearms, as it will go along way in curbing insecurity.

Dr. Anyasi also wants INEC to partner private security companies in the general election, noting however that Association of Licenced Private Security Practitioners have made it very clear that the Association is very open for discussion, especially this period. “We have been coming out in the media, stating our strength and stating our availability for partnership, but until we are approach by INEC , and they see the need because we see the elections as a election for all, we’ll gladly advice and contribute in anyway during the election”.

On the issue of whether private security sector should be armed, he said; Yes, but should be legislated and backed by relevant laws, because private guards can protect high valued properties, high valued asset, free up mobile forces, Army and Police personals doing VIP guard duties and relief them for more apprehension of violent criminals,which seems to be on the increase . So let the police force focus more on violent crimes and the private security focus on guards duties, informaton gatherings among others .But we have different qualities of guards, where we have DSS personals, Military personals, the Navy, Army and air force who are always willing to serve the nation even after they have retired.And they can comfortably fit the group who can bear arms, because they have been bearing arms and can continue to bear arms. Either,we externally round up the numbers of our security forces or we look at this direction and empower the private security guards industry to be able to give more value to Nigeria as a whole. And ,I believe that a mix of both approaches will get us better results. From elections duties,we can moblised if INEC want us ,at least flag the area to ensure that no suspicious movement is allowed. The Sheriff boss advised INEC not to think of election postponement, even as he advised NRC to install watch towers, erected at intervals, along rainway lines along with communications gadgets to ensure that the monitoring of the entire rainway length is more detailed, so that people can see long distance regardless of how far the train may be, there should be censors with camera along the tracks, so people can monitor constantly to see if there is any suspicious activities around the areas.

