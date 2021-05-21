Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Look at local remedies, Ekiti industrialist urges Buhari

Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

An Ekiti-born industrialist, Chief  Dominic Omoro, has  called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to downplay the use of traditional solution in combating the security challenges ravaging the nation.
The American-based businessman told the President not to rely solely on super powers to solve the insecurity ravaging the country.
He, however, commended the approach being made by Buhari to countries like USA, France and other developed nations, while advocating  that the President  localise the fight by working with groups that can offer relevant traditional remedies.
Omoro, who is into the oil and gas business, spoke Thursday in Oye Ekiti,  Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State while being conferred with the traditional chieftaincy title of Oloni of Araromi Quarters of the town.
The businessman, said the abandonment of culture and tradition, was responsible for incessant cases of Kidnappings, insurgency and banditry in the country.
He advised government to work in conjunction with traditional rulers and groups to eradicate insurgents and kidnappers that were shedding blood and terrorising Nigerians on daily basis.
“It is not out of place for President Buhari to call on world’s super powers to help on issue of insecurity, but the government should allow traditionalists to also tackle it. We are witnessing this insurgency, because we have lost our cultural values.
“President Buhari is trying, but we have to localise this fight. The locals must participate effectively in this  war.”

Reporter

