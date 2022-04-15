News

Insecurity: Maharaj Ji seeks El-Rufai’s removal

The founder of One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj Ji, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency following the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and killings in Kaduna and Jos. He also called for Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s removal. Maharaj Ji, who said the killings were disturbing, lamented that most governors are occupied with their political aspirations instead of seeking urgent solutions to insecurity in their states. Maharaj Ji made the call in a statement through the One Love Family Divine Minister for Information, Ojo Mog-badewa.

He said: “Since they can’t even pay the new N30,000 minimum wage; insecurity in the North and most of the budget they made have not been fulfilled; and not only that, the word coming from their mouths is divisive, if it is not on religious it’s tribal or ethnic, so it means that they are the one fueling insecurity, trying to paint a picture that President Buhari is not moving.
“We were here when one Chief of Army Staff said he was going to uproot Boko Haram within six months. But a month later he died in an accident that people said they were suspecting foul play because, in the video that went viral, they saw two people parachuting outside, this again means to say that all is not well.

 

Our Reporters

