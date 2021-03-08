Insecurity: Makinde invites Oyo CP over arrest of Wakili, OPC members

Following the uproar that has trailed the arrest of the dreaded Fulani warlord, Iskilu Wakili by some members of the Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) in Igboora, Ayete area of Ibarapa zone of the State, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State Monday announced that he had invited the Commissioner of Police, Mrs Ngozi Onadeko, to shed light on the recent twist that has enveloped the insecurity situation.

Speaking at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Agodi Ibadan, during the symbolic presentation of school notebooks to secondary school students across the state, Makinde said he was aware of the ongoing development in the Kajola, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state, assuring that his administration was doing everything within its powers to ensure there was no miscarriage of justice.

The invitation was sequel to the arrest of Wakili and three others on Sunday over reported incidents of kidnapping linked to him in the zone, as well as, the Police arrest of four of the OPC men that effected the arrest.

The Police have said that the four OPC men were arrested over the burning of Wakili’s residence and death of a woman who was burnt in the building when the gun battle ensued.

The arrest of the OPC members has been condemned by many people who who flayed the security agencies for doing nothing in spite of lamentations from the people of rhe area that Wakili was the brain behind the series of kidnappings in the communities.

They wondered why those who got him arrested and handed him over to the police would now be arrested for doing what they (Police) failed to do.