Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Makinde invites Oyo CP over arrest of Wakili, OPC members

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

Following the uproar that has trailed the arrest of the dreaded Fulani warlord, Iskilu Wakili by some members of the Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) in Igboora, Ayete area of Ibarapa zone of the State, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State Monday announced that he had invited the Commissioner of Police, Mrs Ngozi Onadeko, to shed light on the recent twist that has enveloped the insecurity situation.
Speaking at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Agodi Ibadan, during the symbolic presentation of school notebooks to secondary school students across the state, Makinde said he was aware of the ongoing development in the Kajola, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state, assuring that his administration was doing everything within its powers to ensure there was no miscarriage of justice.
The invitation was sequel to the arrest of Wakili and three others on Sunday over reported incidents of kidnapping linked to him in the zone, as well as, the Police arrest of four of the OPC men that effected the arrest.
The Police have said that the four OPC men were arrested over the burning of Wakili’s residence and death of a woman who was burnt in the building when the gun battle ensued.
The arrest of the OPC members has been condemned by many people who who flayed the security agencies for doing nothing in spite of lamentations from the people of rhe area that Wakili was the brain behind the series of kidnappings in the communities.
They wondered why those who got him arrested and handed him over to the police would now be arrested for doing what they (Police) failed to do.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

17 teenage hoodlums arrested in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Detectives have arrested 17 suspected teenage hoodlums terrorising residents of Lagos State. The arrest was part of efforts of the police to neutralise various groups of deadly armed hoodlums, cultists and miscreants, fond of causing pains and agonies to innocent residents of the state. The suspects are Afolabi Abeeb (18), Adeniyi Fawaz (18), Ezekiel Kehinde […]
Metro & Crime

Customs: JBOD makes 48 seizures of contrabands worth N107.7m

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

The North Central Joint Border Operations Drill (JBOD) has made 48 seizures of various contrabands with total paid value (DPV) of N107.7 million. This was disclosed by the JBOD Coordinator, Comptroller Olugboyega Peters, on Wednesday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, while briefing journalists on the activities of the Sector in the last 24 days. […]
Metro & Crime

Lawyers ask court to jail DSS DG, Bichi, over illegal detention

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina ABUJA

•We’ll make a formal response –DSS A group of lawyers have asked a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to commit the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi, to custody over alleged disobedience to court orders for the detention of Abia State lawyer, Emperor Ogbonna. Ogbonna was arrested and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica