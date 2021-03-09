News

Insecurity: Makinde invites Oyo CP over Wakili, OPC members’ arrest

…as Gani Adams raises the alarm over killing of 4 in Oyo community

 

Followinguproarthathas trailed the arrest of the dreadedFulaniwarlord, Iskilu Wakili by some members of the Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) in Igboora, Ayete area of Ibarapa zone of the state, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State yesterday invited thestateCommissionerof Police, Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko, to shed light on the recent twist that has enveloped the insecurity situation.

 

Speaking yesterday at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s office, Agodi Ibadan, during the symbolic presentation of school notebooks to secondary school students across the state, Makinde said he was aware of the ongoing development in the Kajola, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state, assuring that his administrationwasdoingeverything within its powers to ensure there was no miscarriage of justice. However, the invitation followedthearrestof Wakiliand three others on Sunday over reported incidents of kidnapping linked to him in the zone as well as the ugly twist of Police arrest of four of the OPC menwhofacilitated the arrest.

ThePolicehad said thatthe four OPC men were arrested over burning of Wakili’s residence and death of a woman whowasburntinthebuilding when the gun battle ensued. Arrest of the OPC members has been condemned by many people who flayed the security agencies for doing nothing in spite of lamentations from the people of the areathatWakiliwasthebrain behind a seriesof kidnappings in the communities. Meanwhile, Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams yesterday raised the alarm over an alleged killing of four men at Idiyan Village, Igangan, Oyo State by men believed to be loyalists of the arrested Fulani warlord, Abdullah Iskilu Wakili.

 

According to a report, the four men were hacked to death about2.00a.m. yesterday inthe village, two of them were said to be members of the community police in the area. In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, obtained in Ibadan, Adams said the four men were killed in the most gruesome manner as the audio and pictorial evidence at his disposal indicated that the killers had been terrorising the village and its environs, engaging in untold kidnapping, killing.

 

They have also collected over N800million in ransom from their captives. Adams said: “Wakili men have displaced more than a million residents in the over 10 villages in Oke Ogun. They have raped and killed residents at will.

 

The late Alhaja Sherifat, and the late Dr. Fatai Aborode and several others were killed and they are still on rampage till today

