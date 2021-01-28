News

Insecurity: Makinde to rid Ibarapa, Oke Ogun of kidnapping, banditry

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State yesterday rolled out measures his government was being taking to address issues of criminal trespass and damage by Hausa/ Fulani pastoralists, kidnapping and banditry and other crimes in Ibarapaland and Oke-Ogun axis of the state.

The governor, who in a statement said that the measures would ensure peaceful co-existence among residents in parts of the state stated that some of the steps would include decision to deploy security apparatus, exploring dialogue, collaborating with federal agencies and enforcing existing laws to maintain order and peaceful co-existence.

The statement, made available to newsmen in Ibadan, further indicated that the measures were being rolled out after a meeting with representatives of Igangan, Ibarapaland, which was attended by security stakeholders including the recently appointed Commissioner of Police, Oyo State, Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko. Makinde said: “These operatives will launch missions to rid the forests of criminals. They will be presenting daily reports of the activities to the governor in the short run and periodic reports in the long run.

“In the next few weeks, the government will hold town hall meetings and community outreaches, bringing together residents and security agencies to talk about issues of immediate concern and how they can be resolved through dialogue and more effective community policing.” “As stated in an earlier press conference, the government will be proceeding with the documentation of foreigners, especially those who are working in mines.

“This will ensure that only foreigners who have legitimate interests in Oyo State will remain within our territory.” “The government will continue to enforce the Oyo State Open Rearing and Grazing Regulation Law, 2019.

“This law also regulates the activities of herdsmen in Oyo State.” Meanwhile, Muslim youths under the aegis of National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) yesterday blamed the inability of Governor Seyi Makinde to halt killings and kidnappings in both Ibarapa and Oke Ogun geo-political zones for rising civil disturbance in the state.

