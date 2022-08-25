Insecurity: Manufacturers adjust working days

Manufacturers under the umbrella of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) are currently fuming as insecurity is forcing them to adjust working days in some parts of the country, mostly the eastern and northern parts. This, according to them, is not only affecting their revenue projections for year 2022, but also their bottom line, since they have to adjust to the security situations around their business environments for the safety of their goods. Speaking in a chat with New Telegraph on the adverse effects of insecurity on manufacturing businesses, the Managing Director, Mouka, Mr. Femi Fapohunda, explained that all facets of the economy was currently feeling the pains and agonies of insecurity in Nigeria, only that the manufacturing concerns are going through lots of negative trajectories arising from the security challenges.

For Instance, he said that in the eastern region, businesses only opened for three days in a week, following the punitive decision of some group of people on those operating businesses in the affected areas that they need to comply to it or pay dearly. In addition, Fapohunda stated that in the northern region, it’s an eyesore as many manufacturing investments are also struggling to stay afloat amidst insecurity ravaging all nooks and crannies in the North. To him, these adjustments in opening for business in these two regions and others are stifling transportation of manufactured goods to the locations.

Fapohunda explained: “There is nobody that will say he has not been affected by the security challenges in our country. “For instance, in our eastern region’s bedding business, we actually operate now only three days in a week, because Mondays and Tuesdays, some groups of people said you cannot work and open business, so we need to secure our environment. “And in the northern part of the business, we have been struggling because the security situation is everywhere there. Yes, we know government is doing its best, but as a company and ourselves to also encourage people to safe secure. “We prioritise safety in everything we do in Mouka.

“We will continue to do much as possible in terms and in regards to that and we will continue to create conducive environment for our business nationwide for growth.” While speaking on impacts of worsening insecurity on businesses, the President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mansur Ahmed, pointed out that the Middlebelt that houses Bauchi/ Benue/Plateau industrial zones was the most unsettled region. As a result of the situation, he added, a number of companies in the zone operated at sub-optimal level, while other, have either shut down operations or relocated to a safer environment. To him: “The companies experienced severe stockout of primary raw materials, particularly agro-allied as most of the farmer had taken to their heels due to insurgency.” He alluded to the fact that manufacturing and other business activities in Rivers/ Bayelsa zone appear to be struggling with the impact of aggressive drive for internally generated revenue by govern-ment to bridge revenue gaps occasioned by the divestment activities of international oil companies from hydrocarbon to renewable energy sources. He pointed out that the huge autonomous investment in crude oil business in the zones accounted for the number of induced investment in the area.

