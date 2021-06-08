Insecurity: Manufacturers groan as insurance, escort budgets rise

Dangote, BUA, Flour Mills fret over attacks, losses

Manufacturing firms operating in the country are now paying for security escorts to man their multimillion naira goods meant for delivery at their respec-tive destinations

The decision follows severe attacks on their trucks and logistics vehicles by criminals, irate youths and others on Nigerian roads, the New Telegraph has learnt.

They noted that the spate of insecurity had caused huge revenue loss in production as some warehouses are filled with unsold goods nationwide, leading to artificial scarcity of products in some parts

Calin the corresponding half of 2019; thus indicating N101.06 billion or 50 per cent increase over the period.

New Telegraph also gathered that the worsening insecurity was compelling manufacturing firms to pay high premium for insurance cover. The firms operating under the umbrella of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) explained that there had been multiple attacks, hijacks and loss of goods worth billions of naira, which were reported to MAN secretariat from different locations.

An official of MAN, who does not want his name mentioned, told New Telegraph that multiple reports from renowned conglomerate companies like Dangote Group of companies, BUA Plc, FMN, HoneyWell, Unilever, PZ Industries, Nigerian Breweries Plc have all lodged reports to MAN on goods stolen following attacks, hijacks and mass looting of their products along the highways in the course of movement with billions of naira lost in the process.

Also, the MAN official explained that there were reports of massive extortions by security agencies, saying truck drivers were being forced to pay illegal monies to security personnel on the roads and forcefully collect their products.

Apart from foreign exchange crisis, the association said that the worsening security challenge was number one crisis facing the country’s manufacturing sector, especially in the North East, North West, South East and South South regions of the country.

The MAN official said: “We are experiencing trying times in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector in terms of this worsening insecurity that is leading to our goods being hijacked and looted on our roads and if this is not checked it will lead to the collapse of lots of firms.

“Besides, not only manufacturing, it will get to banking, it will get to insurance and Nigeria will collapse as a nation. “What happens now is unfortunate that most trucks, bulks of cargoes are being hijacked and it is not only Dangote, and it is a serious thing for manufacturing that you load your products and it would not get to the destination and it would be disposed of after being hijacked on the roads by criminals. You know, you have lost a lot in revenue.

“Even if you are insuring it how long will an insurance firm continued to pay for damages, won’t they wind up? Even if you are paying premium on it and continued to pay it will get to a point the insurance company will wind up. So the thing there is for this government to sit up.

“Government has disappointed everybody and they thought they are secured in Aso Rock, they are not. They have just left us on our own to fend for ourselves. Imagine a consignment loaded in Ikorodu going to the South East being hijacked. “Even, how many of the trucks can you safeguard?

And there is cost implication on that, you buy Hilux van you put four or five security men and you pay them. How long will that be obtainable?” On the goods inventory, the MAN source said: “Yes it is already sending bad signals because the warehouses are filled with unsold goods. It is only Lagos that is looking to be safe, but it is not safe at night.”

Like this: Like Loading...