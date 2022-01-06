Insecurity: Manufacturers restate worries over situation in North East

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has again warned of investment crisis in the North East following insecurity. Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, in an interview with New Telegraph, stated that the situation in the North East region had eroded many manufacturing firms’ production capacities, leading to large inventory of unsold products.

He explained that the association was worried about the country’s supply and distribution chains in the North East. In addition, the MAN DG alluded to the fact that the insecurity in the North East region had raised logistics and transport services with operators requesting for higher transportation payments from manufacturing firms, including insurance policy covers before heading to the region for goods supply. According to him, the inability to transport man ufactured products to the North East is causing artificial scarcity in the region with many indigenes in the restive areas groaning over high prices of goods. Ajayi-Kadir emphasised that the inability of the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari to contain the security challenges in the country was eroding business and investor confidence, lesding to disruption in domestic supply chain and weakening of capital formation required to drive significant economic growth.

He added that the security challenges bordering on insurgency attacks by Boko Haram terrorists, killings by bandits, herdsmen/farmers clashes, religious and ethnic crisis, kidnapping for ransom, armed robbery and cultism, had impacted negatively on the country’s economic activities with critical sectors of the economy experiencing challenges.

He, however, explained that businesses could not thrive in an environment that is unsafe or perceived as insecure, adding that security of life and property was a critical factor in investment decisions. According to him, it is a major risk assessment variable for investment, adding that after all, it is only the living that would do business.

Speaking further on the current situation’s implications for the business environment, the MAN director-general stated that the insecurity was fueling increasing cost of providing additional security by economic activities in some key sectors in the economy, like oil and gas, road construction, telecommunications, manufacturing and banking. These sectors cannot conduct activities without providing additional security. According to him, these additional security measures include private security guards, convoy operations, additional air transportation by oil sector workers, additional costs in the protection of personnel

