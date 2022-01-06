Business

Insecurity: Manufacturers restate worries over situation in North East

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has again warned of investment crisis in the North East following insecurity. Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, in an interview with New Telegraph, stated that the situation in the North East region had eroded many manufacturing firms’ production capacities, leading to large inventory of unsold products.

He explained that the association was worried about the country’s supply and distribution chains in the North East. In addition, the MAN DG alluded to the fact that the insecurity in the North East region had raised logistics and transport services with operators requesting for higher transportation payments from manufacturing firms, including insurance policy covers before heading to the region for goods supply. According to him, the inability to transport man ufactured products to the North East is causing artificial scarcity in the region with many indigenes in the restive areas groaning over high prices of goods. Ajayi-Kadir emphasised that the inability of the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari to contain the security challenges in the country was eroding business and investor confidence, lesding to disruption in domestic supply chain and weakening of capital formation required to drive significant economic growth.

He added that the security challenges bordering on insurgency attacks by Boko Haram terrorists, killings by bandits, herdsmen/farmers clashes, religious and ethnic crisis, kidnapping for ransom, armed robbery and cultism, had impacted negatively on the country’s economic activities with critical sectors of the economy experiencing challenges.

He, however, explained that businesses could not thrive in an environment that is unsafe or perceived as insecure, adding that security of life and property was a critical factor in investment decisions. According to him, it is a major risk assessment variable for investment, adding that after all, it is only the living that would do business.

Speaking further on the current situation’s implications for the business environment, the MAN director-general stated that the insecurity was fueling increasing cost of providing additional security by economic activities in some key sectors in the economy, like oil and gas, road construction, telecommunications, manufacturing and banking. These sectors cannot conduct activities without providing additional security. According to him, these additional security measures include private security guards, convoy operations, additional air transportation by oil sector workers, additional costs in the protection of personnel

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Export: Poor infrastructure, policies inhibit process

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Misplaced policies and inadequate infrastructure deny Nigeria $25 billion yearly from non-oil exports, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports As non-oil export is increasingly becoming important to the economic development of Nigeria, deficient infrastructure and bad policies seem to have hindered efficient shipping of agricultural produce and mineral resources at the various seaports in the country. Also, it […]
Business

FG pledges continuous support for private sector, stock market

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Federal Government has said it will continue to engage and collaborate with the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and the private sector in an effort to improve lives and transform Nigeria’s economy. President Muhammdu Buhari made the declaration yesterday at the launch of the NGX’s campaign, ‘The Stock Africa Is Made Of.’ The virtual event […]
Business

N400m debt: AMCON takes over Doggi Group assets

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Citing the order of Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court, Abuja, the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) said it had taken over assets belonging to Alhaji Umaru Baba Abdullahi, the Chief Promoter of Doggi Group Limited, over an indebtedness of more than N440million. In a press release made available to New Telegraph, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica