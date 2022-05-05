Insecurity: Match your words with action, Afenifere tells Buhari

The pan Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to match his words with action in regard to various indices of governance, particularly security. In a statement signed by the organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, and made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Afenifere said the information and assurance that emanated from President Buhari’s message to Nigerians to mark this year’s Eid El Fitri celebration “fly against the reality on ground”. In his message on Sunday, to mark the end of this year’s Ramadan fast, President Buhari had disclosed that the end to terrorism acts was very much in sight and that Nigerians have reasons to mark the Ramadan festival with hope as the “battle waged against terrorists who falsely masquerade under the name of Islam is approaching its conclusion”.

