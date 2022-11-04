News

Insecurity may scuttle 2023 polls, Census in the North West – El-Rufai cries out

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna Comment(0)

The Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El Rufai has reiterated his appeal for a North-West Theatre Command for a holistic approach towards tackling banditry across the zone.

This was as he said the insurgency in the North-West is not only more serious than what exists now, but warned that it presents a clear danger to the conduct of the 2023 elections and national census if not nipped in the bud now.

El-Rufai gave the warning at the presentation of the State’s Security Reports for the Second and Third quarters of 2022, held at Government House, Kaduna, on Friday.

The governor said the proposed Theatre Command will enhance the ‘’coordination of the resources of the Armed Forces, the Police, the DSS, our respective State Vigilance Services, hunters and other local volunteers to fight the insurgents.’’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Labour unions support sacking of FUOYE varsity registrar

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Various labour unions at the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, (FUOYE), have thrown their weight behind the decision of the university’s Governing Council to remove the institution’s Registrar, Mr. Olatubosun Odusanya, over alleged misconduct. The university’s workforce, which vehemently refused a possible reinstatement of the registrar, also supported the suspension of the institution’s Bursar, Mrs. Bolatito Akande. […]
News Top Stories

2023: I’ll bring new hope, tech for positive change in Nigeria as president –Tinubu

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has disclosed that his determination since the ‘70s when he committed to the struggle for democracy in Nigeria is to unify the nation for progress and development and at the same time liberate Nigerians from poverty and insecurity. The former governor of […]
News

Ogun: Police arrest man for killing his 60-year-old aunt over alleged witchcraft

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

A 23-year-old man, Dansu Asogba has been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly killing his 60-year-old aunt, Iyabo Dansu over allegation of witchcraft. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement in Abeokuta yesterday disclosed that the incident occurred on Saturday August 22 in Ipokia Local […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica