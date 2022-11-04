Insecurity may scuttle 2023 polls, Census in the North West – El-Rufai cries out

The Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El Rufai has reiterated his appeal for a North-West Theatre Command for a holistic approach towards tackling banditry across the zone.

This was as he said the insurgency in the North-West is not only more serious than what exists now, but warned that it presents a clear danger to the conduct of the 2023 elections and national census if not nipped in the bud now.

El-Rufai gave the warning at the presentation of the State’s Security Reports for the Second and Third quarters of 2022, held at Government House, Kaduna, on Friday.

The governor said the proposed Theatre Command will enhance the ‘’coordination of the resources of the Armed Forces, the Police, the DSS, our respective State Vigilance Services, hunters and other local volunteers to fight the insurgents.’’

