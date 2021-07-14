Insecurity: MBF accuses herders of destroying farms to feed cattle

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Tuesday, raised the alarm over massive destruction of large expanse of farmlands by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Zowrru village in Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State. National Publicity Secretary, MBF, Dr Isuwa Dogo, who disclosed this in Abuja, alleged that the herdsmen had, in recent days, resorted to cutting down food crops in farmlands and feeding their cattle.

The attack on Miango came on the heels of similar destruction of farms in some settlements in Riyom Local Government Area of the same state. Dogo said that the destruction of farms by these “marauding outlaws” does not only portend danger in terms of food scarcity and hunger, but is capable of engendering communal conflicts and compounding security challenges facing communities in the Middle Belt region and Nigeria at large.

“In the light of deliberate efforts by dastardly outlaws to throw the nation into a dungeon of hunger and food insecurity, there is need for constant surveillance and protection of farmlands to guide against plots by undesirable elements to frustrate the efforts of farmers to attain a peak level of agricultural production,” Dogo said.

