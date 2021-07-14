News

Insecurity: MBF accuses herders of destroying farms to feed cattle

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Tuesday, raised the alarm over massive destruction of large expanse of farmlands by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Zowrru village in Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State. National Publicity Secretary, MBF, Dr Isuwa Dogo, who disclosed this in Abuja, alleged that the herdsmen had, in recent days, resorted to cutting down food crops in farmlands and feeding their cattle.

The attack on Miango came on the heels of similar destruction of farms in some settlements in Riyom Local Government Area of the same state. Dogo said that the destruction of farms by these “marauding outlaws” does not only portend danger in terms of food scarcity and hunger, but is capable of engendering communal conflicts and compounding security challenges facing communities in the Middle Belt region and Nigeria at large.

“In the light of deliberate efforts by dastardly outlaws to throw the nation into a dungeon of hunger and food insecurity, there is need for constant surveillance and protection of farmlands to guide against plots by undesirable elements to frustrate the efforts of farmers to attain a peak level of agricultural production,” Dogo said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

60th Anniversary: Nigeria is sick, says PANDEF

Posted on Author Ola James

A sociopolitical group, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), yesterday threw its weight behind the statement made last week by Vice-President Yemi Osibanjo on the need to pray for the survival of the nation, saying that the country was in distress. National Publicity Secretary of the Forum, Ken Robinson, who spoke with New Telegraph, lamented […]
News Top Stories

Lawan: We must unite against criminality, divisive forces

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

Senate President Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, urged Nigerian leaders to unite against criminality being perpetrated in the country by terrorists. He also charged them to resist the antics of divisive elements bent on instigating inter-ethnic tensions in Nigeria.   Lawan, who made this call in a speech he delivered during plenary, stated that insecurity posed by […]
News

Electricity: LASU assures staff, students of power restoration

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Sequel to the poor electricity supply to Ojo main campus of the Lagos State University (LASU) and the inconveniences facing members of the university community in the last few weeks, the management has assured them that the issue will be resolved in the next few days and power will be fully restored to the campus. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica