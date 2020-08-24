Insecurity: MBF protests DSS, police harassment of Mailafia

…says IGP has corroborated his revelations

A socio-political group, the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), yesterday protested the serial harassment of a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and presidential candidate of the African Democracy Congress (ADC) in the 2019 presidential election, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, by security operatives over his recent interview with Nigerian Info 93.3FM, Lagos.

The MBF, which was reacting to a fresh invitation by the Nigeria Police requesting Mailafia to report at the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Area 10, Abuja today, said this was one invitation too many.

Mailafia ran into trouble shortly after he granted an interview to a radio station and made some grievous allegations concerning Boko Haram and widespread insecurity in the country.

Following the outrage triggered by the interview, the Department of State Services (DSS), extended an invitation to him to report at its office in Jos, Plateau State. Mailafia, after his initial appearance at the Jos office of the DSS, insisted that he stood by the media interview. Few days later, he was re-invited by the DSS in Jos again, and was later banned from speaking to the media on the matter.

The National President, Middle Belt Forum, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, who reacted to the latest invitation, expressed concern that after appearing before the DSS twice without fail, another invitation was issued to Mailafia on Friday by the Nigeria Police requesting him to appear before them in Abuja.

Pogu described Mailafia as a patriotic Nigerian and a distinguished son of the Middle Belt, but lamented that there appeared to have been some attempts by security operatives to intimidate and silence him.

“In what may be seen as subtle acts of intimidating alternative voices, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives. Rt. Hon. Ghali Umar Na’Abba, was also a guest of the secret police in Abuja last Monday, where he was grilled over his media interview in which he was quoted to have called for selfdetermination for Nigerians.

“Looking at the travails of both Rt. Hon. Na’Abba and Dr. Mailafia in the hands of security agencies over their comments on national issues, there seems to be a deliberate ploy to stifle alternative voices.

As a forum representing all ethnic nationalities in the North, for which the Oxford Economist is a member, we call on the police to stop further harassment of both the former speaker and the former ADC presidential candidate, whose comments were only meant to serve as wake-up calls for the nation’s security agencies to tackle the raging insurgency and grave insecurity shredding our country,” he said.

