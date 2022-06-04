Insecurity: Methodist Prelate’s serious allegations against the military

M against the military ore than four years ago, on February 26, 2017, in an article titled: “Kidnapping, the latest ‘big business’ in town!” I strived to point out how the abduction of persons had become a big business in the country especially in the wake of the news that week of 50 farmers being kidnapped in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State. According to a statement signed by their representative, Ayokunle Ore: “As you are mostly aware over the last couple of months, the Igbodu/Isiwo farmers have been under attack by hoodlums. They have successfully kidnapped at least 50 people at different times, and only released them after payment of huge ransom by the family members. “The most recent was on Tuesday, February 14, when seven people were kidnapped from a poultry farm. As we speak, they are yet to be released and the kidnappers are asking for a huge ransom for their release.”

A month before then, it was the Nigerian Turkish International College (NTIC) that was in the news because of the audacious kidnapping of a number of students and staff from the school, located in the Isheri area of Ogun State. Again, the abducted people were only released after ransoms were paid. Incidentally, in all these and other kidnappings that took place, the police were at pains to down play the part played by money in securing the release of the abducted persons and instead strived to point out that the cases were settled solely due to their tenacious pursuit of the kidnappers or the sudden ‘benevolence’ of the abductors, who had a change of heart and just decided to free their victims without collecting anything in return Then two years later, in another piece titled: “Kidnapping: Finally, the chickens have come home to roost!” published on Nov 9, 2019, I torpedoed this long held myth and wrote: “If the police were living in a world of denial, all that was to change some two years ago, when more than 20 security operatives stormed the Fred Shoboyejo home of vicious kidnapper and robber, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike – aka Evans, less than a month after the police announced a N30 million bounty in return for information leading to his arrest. For at least seven years prior to this, Evans had co-ordinated bank robberies across Oyo, Port Harcourt and Abia, as well as numerous high-profile kidnaps whose ransoms amount to hundreds of millions of naira.

Now tell me in all honesty, who would not want to live the flamboyant lifestyle of the kidnapper, who lived amongst the affluent in the upscale area of Magodo in Lagos? Pictures of the mansion he was living in and what he had inside coupled with his fleet of cars is the stuff millions of us will dream about but might never ever achieve throughout our lifetime. But here was a young Nigerian, who hardly went to school, yet was able to live a very good life, not based on his educational ability, but through anti-social activities in the name of kidnapping. An unfortunate premise that perhaps crime does pay after all if abducting people is so lucrative why not join the “business” after all the rewards are usually instant since there are a lot of “chips” to be cashed in for quick riches beyond the wildest imaginations.”

Sadly, the whole world now knows what millions of Nigerians had been whispering all along, that virtually all resolved kidnapping cases were only made possible due to large sums of money greasing the process. Unfortunately, this sordid side of the nation was once again brought to the attention of all when another high profile Nigerian was abducted and subsequently went on to narrate his terrifying ordeal. The Prelate, Methodist Church of Nigeria, Samuel Kanu Uche along with the Bishop of Owerri Diocese, Rev. Dennis Mark and his chaplain, were abducted in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State last Sunday while heading to the airport.

In narrating his ordeal, the Prelate not only took a swipe at Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, for his comments on the incident but made potentially more damaging allegations against the Nigerian military – the same people saddled with the responsibility of protecting the citizens. Addressing a Press conference in Lagos, the clergyman confirmed their abductors to be Fulani, alleging that some personnel of the Nigerian Army were aiding the kidnappers in their activities. Hear him: “These people came out from the bush, divided themselves into three groups with some of them firing at us and another making sure we didn’t escape before eventually abducting the three of us. “All they said was that we should follow them and that they were not actually against Nigerian citizens but against the government, that the government is bad.

“They were eight Fulani boys. They said the day they will see the president or any of his representatives, they will chew them raw. They admitted he is their brother but that he has disappointed them and has disappointed Nigeria. “I told them that even though I am a part of the government, I am only a church man, not a government official. “They said that is what has saved you, we would have killed you out-rightly without asking for any ransom. “I told them we will raise the money but the irony of it is that they were situated at a place where Nigerian soldiers were stationed at Lomara junction.

“I am not surprised because most of the soldiers are of Fulani extraction and these boys were going behind them. Meanwhile they kept their cows somewhere, numbering about 200.” Although personally I felt he should have been a little bit more circumspect when it came to the ransom issues, because he has inadvertently made other Men of God ‘juicy’ targets since his church was able to come up with N100 million, others should also be able too, however, our security officials should interface with him in order to gleam as much information as possible in order to go after the bandits and bring the perpetrators to book in order to serve as a deterrent to others.

Intelligence officials at the Defence Headquarters should also wade in, in order to find out if truly some army personnel were actually aiding and abetting illegality of non-state actors. We are all aware that former President Goodluck Jonathan publicly complained that there were moles in the army sabotaging his efforts at ending insurgency. No nation can survive if the backbone of its security architecture, which is the military, is seriously compromised. Thus, it is imperative that a thorough and impartial investigation is carried out in order to get to the root of the matter as the person who made this allegation cannot just be dismissed with a wave of the hand.

