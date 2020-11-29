Insecurity: Military is overstretched – Gen. Agwai

Former Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), Gen. Martin Luther Agwai has said the rising cases of insecurity in the country has overstretched the nation’s military, the police and other security agencies.

Gen. Agwai, who marked his 72nd birthday over the weekend, also said the military is getting involved in things that were not purely military.

Agwai, who served severally as Deputy Force Commander of the United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone (UNAMSIL), Deputy Military Advisor (MILAD) to the Department of Peacekeeping Operations (DPKO) at the United Nations Headquarters, as well as Force Commander of the African Union and the United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur, spoke in an interview.

He also used the occasion to inaugurate a family vocational training centre for empowering young people to be self-dependent.

The former CDS noted that the situation at the moment is not the best for the country.

“There is general insecurity in the country. In the North-East you have Boko Haram, in the South-West and North-Central, you have herdsmen and farmers challenges, in the South-South there is militants, kidnapping is all over the country,” he stated.

This, he said, has put the military on the spot, due to the high expectations of the people from security agencies.

