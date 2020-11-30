Insecurity: Military is overstretched, says Agwai

Former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Martin Luther Agwai, has said that the spate of insecurity in the country has overstretched the nation’s military, the police and other security agencies.

Agwai, who marked his 72nd birthday over the weekend, also said that the military was getting involved in things that were not purely military.

The former chief of defence staff, who served severally as Deputy Force Commander of the United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone (UNAMSIL), Deputy Military Advisor (MILAD) to the Department of Peacekeeping Operations (DPKO) at the United Nations Headquarters, as well as Force Commander of the African Union and the United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur, spoke in an interview.

He also used the occasion to inaugurate a family vocational training centre for empowering young people to be self-dependent. The former CDS noted that the situation at the moment was not the best for the country.

“There is general insecurity in the country. In the North- East you have Boko Haram, in the South-West and North- Central, you have herdsmen and farmers challenges, in the South-South there are militants, kidnapping is all over the country,” he stated.

This, he said, had put the military on the spot, due to the high expectations of the people from security agencies.

According to him, in a bid to “expand quickly and meet the expectations, so many people who are not supposed to be in the military, find themselves in the military, and also create the bad image that the military is having.

“Another thing we have to look at is that the military is getting involved in things that were not purely military. “For example, creating an enabling environment in crisis areas could be military, but administering the area is not military. These are some of the challenges.”

General Agwai advised the military authorities to take the good criticisms offered to it in good faith and throw away the bad ones, noting that sometimes, militarycommanderstendtoget annoyed easily when criticised.

“The good ones should be taken in and see what they can do to rectify that,” he further advised.

