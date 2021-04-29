Insecurity: Military, local vigilantes repel armed bandits’ attack in Niger

…as stray bullet kills one person

An attack by armed bandits was on Thursday afternoon repelled by the combined efforts of military and vigilantes in Sarkin Pawa, the headquarters of Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

However, a yet to be identified man was killed by the bandits after they tried to enter the town and were shooting sporadically.

New Telegraph learnt that the attack, which occurred at about 1pm, saw the bandits invading Sarkin Pawa in large numbers with sophisticated weapons.

Our Correspondent learnt that members of the Vigilante Corps with support from the Nigerian Air Force combined in repelling the attack.

