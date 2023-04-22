News

Insecurity: Military recovered 275 assorted arms in 42 days –Checks

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

Intensified military operations across the six geo-political zones of the country have resulted in the recovery of no fewer than 275 assorted firearms, as well as thousands of ammunition, investigation by Saturday Telegraph has revealed. The findings, which covered a period between March 9 and April 20, showed that at least 97 AK- 47 rifles, 2 AK 49 rifle, 1 AK 56 rifle and several general purpose machine guns (GPMGs), were seized by troops dominating the various theatres of operation nationwide. Also recovered by fighting forces during the period under review, were pump action rifles, NSVT guns, pistols, locally-fabricated guns, locally-made grenades, dane guns among others.

The above figures are contained in the bi-weekly operational briefing by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major-General Musa Danmadami. According to him, 14 AK 47 rifles, 2 AK 49 rifles, 1 AK 56 rifles, and 1 GPMG were recovered by troops of operation Hadin Kai in the North East general area, during operations that lasted from April 6 to April 20. He stated that troops attached to Operation Hadarin Daji retrieved 14 AK 47 rifles, 1PKT MG, and 7 pump action guns from enemies of state troubling the North West, between March 9, and March 23, Non-state actors in the South South were dispossessed of 2 pistols, 3 pump action rifles, 3 pump action barrels, 7 locally-made guns, and 14 locally-made grenades, from March 23 to April 6, He said the South East was not left out as 2 pistols, 3 pump action rifles, 3 pump action barrels, 7 locally-made guns, failed to return to the “armoury” of criminal elements terrorising the zone, during the period. The Military High Command has continued to acknowledge the “unrelenting efforts of troops and other security agencies in the various theatres of operations across the country”, the media, as well as the general public, for their partnership and support.

Our Reporters

News

2023: NNCC tasks Christians on political awakening for national rebirth

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem

Nigeria National Christian Coalition (NNCC) powered by Nigeria Cryout, has challenged Nigerian Christians, both home and abroad, on fulfillment of their political mandate for national rebirth. The Christian political empowerment forum initiated by Apostle Titi Oluwadare who is based abroad regretted the unwillingness of Christians to fulfill their mandate, hence the capturing of the nation’s […]
News

Delta Guber: Edevbie denies endorsing Oborevwori

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, David Edevbie, has dismissed the media report that he has endorsed the governorship candidate of the party, Sheriff Oborevwori. Edevbie, in a statement signed by his media aide, Allison Abanum, said the alleged endorsement is the hand work of political clowns in […]
News

A’Ibom: Governor warns politicians against distraction ahead of 2023

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has accused elected office holders and political appointees in the state of plotting against the development of the state in a bid to achieve their political ambitions. This is as the governor expressed regret that elected office holders and political appointees had already abandoned their duties as they are […]

