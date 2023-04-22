Insecurity: Military recovered 275 assorted arms in 42 days –Checks

Intensified military operations across the six geo-political zones of the country have resulted in the recovery of no fewer than 275 assorted firearms, as well as thousands of ammunition, investigation by Saturday Telegraph has revealed. The findings, which covered a period between March 9 and April 20, showed that at least 97 AK- 47 rifles, 2 AK 49 rifle, 1 AK 56 rifle and several general purpose machine guns (GPMGs), were seized by troops dominating the various theatres of operation nationwide. Also recovered by fighting forces during the period under review, were pump action rifles, NSVT guns, pistols, locally-fabricated guns, locally-made grenades, dane guns among others.

The above figures are contained in the bi-weekly operational briefing by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major-General Musa Danmadami. According to him, 14 AK 47 rifles, 2 AK 49 rifles, 1 AK 56 rifles, and 1 GPMG were recovered by troops of operation Hadin Kai in the North East general area, during operations that lasted from April 6 to April 20. He stated that troops attached to Operation Hadarin Daji retrieved 14 AK 47 rifles, 1PKT MG, and 7 pump action guns from enemies of state troubling the North West, between March 9, and March 23, Non-state actors in the South South were dispossessed of 2 pistols, 3 pump action rifles, 3 pump action barrels, 7 locally-made guns, and 14 locally-made grenades, from March 23 to April 6, He said the South East was not left out as 2 pistols, 3 pump action rifles, 3 pump action barrels, 7 locally-made guns, failed to return to the “armoury” of criminal elements terrorising the zone, during the period. The Military High Command has continued to acknowledge the “unrelenting efforts of troops and other security agencies in the various theatres of operations across the country”, the media, as well as the general public, for their partnership and support.