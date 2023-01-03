News

Insecurity: Military recovered over 380 AK-47 rifles, others in 3 months –Investigation

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The ongoing military operations across theatres to contain crime and criminality may be recording appreciable gains, as investigation by New Telegraph showed that over 380 sophisticated weapons, including AK-47; general purpose machine guns (GPMGs), sniper rifles and pump action were recovered between September and December, 2022. Other firearms recovered during the period under review were G3 rifles, FB rifles, QJC guns, Beretta pistols, revolvers, as well as fabricated/locallymade weapons.

 

The estimate of arms’ recovery during the aforestated period is a product of the bi-weekly operational briefings by the Directorate of Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja.

 

This newspaper reports that the military has active kinetic and nonkinetic operations in the six geo-political zones of the country, amid terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, secessionist-occasioned security challenges. For instance, while the North East has Operation Hadin Kai, North West (Operation Hadarin Daji), Operation Whirl Stroke/ Safe Haven (North Central), the South South and South West have Operation Delta Safe and Operation Awatse respectively.

 

A review of the briefings showed that troops’ exploits in the North East general area from September 8 to 22, 2022, resulted in the recovery of 21 AK- 47 rifles, as well as 25 Dane guns.

 

During the same period in the North West, fighting forces seized 5 AK-47 assault rifles, and three locally-made rifles. It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had, late last year, ordered the military to identify, isolate and crush criminal elements threatening the peace and security of the nation

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

