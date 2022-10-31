Insecurity: Military repel terrorists’ attack on cantonment, kill 8 in Niger

A joint task force of the Nigerian military has repelled an attempted attack on the Wawa Military Cantonment in New Bussa, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, killing eight terrorists.

New Telegraph learnt that the terrorists planned their attacks with the formation of two groups.

According to an impeccable source, “they (terrorists) tried to use force to gain access to the gate of the military barracks but were overpowered by the military might.”

With joint efforts by the Nigeria Air Force and the Army, the terrorists were denied the opportunity of gaining access to the military barracks on Saturday night. Following the efforts made, unconfirmed reports have it that the commander who led the attack was apprehended by the army. New Telegraph gathered that in a security alert sent to residents of New Bussa, the residents were advised to remain indoors

