News Top Stories

Insecurity: Military repel terrorists’ attack on cantonment, kill 8 in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, MINNA Comments Off on Insecurity: Military repel terrorists’ attack on cantonment, kill 8 in Niger

A joint task force of the Nigerian military has repelled an attempted attack on the Wawa Military Cantonment in New Bussa, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, killing eight terrorists.

New Telegraph learnt  that the terrorists planned their attacks with the formation of two groups.

According to an impeccable source, “they (terrorists) tried to use force to gain access to the gate of the military barracks but were overpowered by the military might.”

With joint efforts by the Nigeria Air Force and the Army, the terrorists were denied the opportunity of gaining access to the military barracks on Saturday night. Following the efforts made, unconfirmed reports have it that the commander who led the attack was apprehended by the army. New Telegraph gathered that in a security alert sent to residents of New Bussa, the residents were advised to remain indoors

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Armed man shot after trying to ‘breach’ FBI office

Posted on Author Reporter

  An armed man clad in body armour was killed after he tried to “breach” an FBI building in Ohio, officials say. The suspect fled the scene in Cincinnati and was shot by police after an hours-long standoff in a rural area, reports the BBC. Law enforcement officials told US media they are examining whether […]
News

Edo youths shut down NPDC operation

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The operation of the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) at its flow station at Benin River in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State was yesterday disrupted by the Egbema Youth Council over alleged non-implementation of the Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU). The youths had in the early hours of yesterday moved into […]
Top Stories

Tinubu to secessionists: Remember aftermath of wars in Sudan, Iraq

Posted on Author Reporter

*Says, he won’t leave Nigeria Muritala Ayinla As the drumbeats for secession continues to get louder, the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on those behind the clamour to jettison the idea as the country is better together than seperated. The former Lagos State governor, who said he […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica