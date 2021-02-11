Insecurity: Military undergoing strategic, administrative, operational changes – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has given indication of on-going reorganisation at strategic, administrative, operational and logistical levels.

According to the DHQ, the major reorganisation followed the recent appointment of new set of Service Chiefs.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche, made the disclosure, Thursday, at an operational briefing held at the Defence Headquarters.

Enenche said the reorganisation will take the fight against insurgency, kidnapping, banditry, militancy and other acts of criminality, to a decisive level.

“In line with the reorganisation of the Armed Forces of Nigeria with the appointment of new Service Chiefs, the operations of the Armed Forces is equally being reorganised to tackle the security challenges in the country effectively,” the coordinator said.

He further noted that: “In this regard, the Service Chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff Major General Leo Irabor commenced action at all levels.

“These include carrying out strategic, administrative, operational and logistics adjustments, changes and reviews, to improve the security situation in the country.

“As such, all stakeholders are requested to give maximum support to the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff.”

Meanwhile, the DHQ has said that operations across theatres were being intensified, with commendable results.

