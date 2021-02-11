News

Insecurity: Military undergoing strategic, administrative, operational changes – DHQ

Posted on Author Emmaniel Onani, Comment(0)

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has given indication of on-going reorganisation at strategic, administrative, operational and logistical levels.

According to the DHQ, the major reorganisation followed the recent appointment of new set of Service Chiefs.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche, made the disclosure, Thursday, at an operational briefing held at the Defence Headquarters.

Enenche said the reorganisation will take the fight against insurgency, kidnapping, banditry, militancy and other acts of criminality, to a decisive level.

“In line with the reorganisation of the Armed Forces of Nigeria with the appointment of new Service Chiefs, the operations of the Armed Forces is equally being reorganised to tackle the security challenges in the country effectively,” the coordinator said.

He further noted that: “In this regard, the Service Chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff Major General Leo Irabor commenced action at all levels.

“These include carrying out strategic, administrative, operational and logistics adjustments, changes and reviews, to improve the security situation in the country.

“As such, all stakeholders are requested to give maximum support to the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff.”

Meanwhile, the DHQ has said that operations across theatres were being intensified, with commendable results.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

BEDC TO IMPROVE POWER SUPPLY IN IGARRA AND ITS ENVIRONS

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In attempt to significantly improve power supply to Igarra town and other communities in Akoko Edo LGA of Edo State, BEDC has finalized the design, and at the stage of awarding contract for the construction of a 33KV line from Okpella to Igarra.  The project once completed, it was gathered, will change the source of […]
News

Brexit: EU heads to court over Johnson’s controversial Internal Market Bill

Posted on Author Reporter

  The EU Commission says it will start legal action against Boris Johnson’s bid to potentially override parts of the Brexit deal. Brussels claims the prime minister is breaching the “good faith” promise both sides signed up to in the withdrawal agreement struck and passed by parliament last year. President Ursula von der Leyen said […]
News

Zulum frowns at routine attacks on Maiduguri-Damaturu highway

Posted on Author Zulum

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, yesterday visited Jakana, one of the major towns along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway, during which he expressed his displeasure about what has become routine attacks on travellers and villagers by Boko Haram, part of which was Friday’s abduction of over 30 travellers.   Zulum said it was disappointing that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica