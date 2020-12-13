Insecurity: Minister deceiving Nigerians –Gen Ishola Williams

…says military unable to build on structure, tactics

Former Commandant Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Nigerian Army, Major-General Ishola Williams (rtd), has taken a swipe at the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who recently attributed the worsening insecurity in the land to lack of sophisticated weapon with which the military could prosecute the Boko Haram insurgency occasioned by refusal of manufacturing countries to sell to Nigeria.

Also, he said that since the Private Military Contractors (PMC), which the government of former President Goodluck Jonathan used to recapture some local governments under the control of the insurgents left in 2015, the Military has been unable to build on the organisational structure and tactics they used.

General Williams said this in a chat with Sunday Telegraph while reacting to the Zabarmari, Borno massacre in which insurgents slit the throats of 43 rice farmers.

He said: “Since they left, the Military has been unable to build on the organisational structure and tactics. Therefore, it is a continuous insurgency not resurgence because it makes no sense talking about technical degradation. It is deceiving the public.

“Secondly, the Military is not concentrating all its efforts in defeating the insurgency by being used by the President to play the role of old Colonial Constabulary when the Mobile Police and the Crime Intelligence and Investigation Department of the Police should be made to do their job. “It is not lack of equipment or weapons or ammunition or men and women. The Minister of Information is lying.

“That said, sophisticated weapons without the men and women who are tactically and technically well trained for the use of these weapons, it will be waste of money. Chad has no sophisticated weapons but well trained tactically with support from the French Armed Forces.”

On what needs to be done in order to win the war against terror, General Williams said: “We must reform the Order of Battle and adopt new tactics.” He explained: “Let each of the safety and security agencies fulfill its mandates and leave the military to face the insurgency squarely.

“It is obvious that as I continue to repeat, we have big and harmful Intelligence and Counter Intelligence deficits. The Foreigners have told us and no Private Military Company can resolve that issue.

“The Sultan and other Northern Emirs have convinced their governors not to establish State Police and South East States are dillydallying with vigilantes. We cannot run away from what the South West model of Amotekun for all the states in Nigeria. “Neither can we continue with the present organisation of the Police.

The IGP selfishly refused to accept an indispensable change and he is backed by the President who has forgotten all he has learnt and experienced as a Military officer. “Obviously, a Private Military Company will come and go and we have to maintain our own stability.

“It is obvious that the President, the NSA and the Minister of Defence with Army Chief have lost the strategic and operational height by not defeating the centre of gravity of Boko Haram and other groups. Boko Haram fears the Chadian Army but not our own Army.

“The traditional rulers complain without coming up with suggestions for local level intelligence. “Many of them are retired top safety and security officers.

Our retired top officers have adopted ‘Siddon Look’ because their junior colleagues will not listen to them. “When the House of Representatives Speaker, (Femi Gbajabiamila), is gloating for getting the President to accept to come to the House, what is GMB (General Muhammadu Buhari) going to say that we have not heard before.

“Let the President give strategic directives for safety including Security Sector Reforms in writing to the Ministers of Interior, Defence and Police Affairs to nominate experts for a Presidential Panel on the subject.

The NSA will chair and Mallam Yayale Ahmed, ex-perm sec in moderating with former head of service and ex- Secretary to the Government of the Federation as members.”

