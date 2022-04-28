News

Insecurity: Minister knocks security agencies, traditional rulers

The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, has slammed security agencies and traditional rulers over what he described as ‘continued kidnappings and banditry in Abuja’s Area Councils.’ Aliyu, who bemoaned the increasing spate of insecurity in the territory, also asked all relevant stakeholders to re-strategise and evolve new measures to tackle the menace.

She disclosed this when she addressed participants at the 6th security meeting between the FCT Minister of State and graded chiefs. She said: “In our expanded Federal Capital Territory security meetings, we have all adequate committees in place and we have other subcommittees that are overseeing the affairs of security and intelligence gathering in the federal capital. “Despite all these, we are still having reports of people invading communities and our peace, especially in the satellite towns, where the terrains are difficult. Therefore, the royal fathers who are the custodians of the people should come up with new strategies that will put an end to this menace.” The Minister said the administration was worried that residents of Gwagwalada, Kwali and Bwari Area Councils were still grappling with challenges of insecurity.

 

