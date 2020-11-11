News

Insecurity: NAF expecting delivery of 19 aircraft in North-East

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Nigerian Air force (NAF), yesterday, said that it was expecting delivery of 19 additional aircrafts in the fight against insecurity in the North East. The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, disclosed this during the 2021 Budget defence before the Senate Committee on Air Force, which took place at the National Assembly.

He explained that the Air force had carried out operation for over 60,000 hours with half of those in the North East to fight insurgency. “We are expecting 3 J-17 fighters from Pakistan, 12 Super Tucano from United States, one M-171 and three special mission aircrafts from NIMASA.

We are talking of about 19 additional aircrafts”, he stated. Abubakar also said that one hanger had been relocated to Maiduguri to support aircraft maintenance. The Air Chief further pointed out that the NAF had trained 119 pilots from Liberia Air Force in support of the West African military. He noted that about 200 personnel were receiving training in nine different countries.

“We are expecting that these pilots would soon join their colleagues in the fight against insecurity,” he said. Abubakar pointed out that theseriesof traininghadgreatlyimprovedtheefficiencyof the NAF in covert operation.

A member of the committee, Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), said that the Federal Government must rededicate resources and deploy technology to fight insurgency, complaining that N1 billion was megre for serious training, research and development. The Chairman of the committee, Senator Bala Ibn N’Allah, said that the Committee would be willing to visit the North East for on-the-spot assessment of the region.

