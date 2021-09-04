Insecurity: NCC shuts telecoms services in Zamfara, neighbouring states

Samson Akintaro

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has directed all telecommunications providers to shut down services in Zamfara State from Friday, September 3, 2021. This, the telecoms regulator said was as a result of the insecurity in the state.

This came as the last move that may totally shut down every economic activity in the Zamfara as the Governor, Bello Matawalle had last week announced the closure of all weekly markets in the state as part of measures to address the worsening security situation.

According to a letter addressed to the Chief Executive Officers of the telecoms companies, a copy of which was sighted by our correspondent, the decision is “to enable relevant security agencies to carry out required activities towards addressing the security challenges in the state.”

The letter, titled: “Re: Shutdown of All Telecom Sites in Zamfara State”, was signed by the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta.

“The pervading security situation in Zamfara State has necessitated an immediate shut down of all telecom services in the state from today, September 3, 2021,” the letter read in part.

In line with this requirement, NCC directed the operators “to shut down all sites in Zamfara State and any site(s) in neighbouring states that could provide telecommunications service in Zamfara State. The site shutdown is for two (2) weeks (September 03-17, 2021) in the first instance. Your urgent action in this regard is required,” the letter read.

While the directive was specific about Zamfara State, the reference to any other facilities in any site(s) in neighbouring states that could provide telecommunications service in Zamfara State, means that other states sharing boundaries with the state would be affected by the shutdown.

According to industry experts, a service signal from a cell tower could reach up to 45 miles away, depending on the technology of the cellphone network.

Northwestern Zamfara shares boundaries with Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kaduna, and President Buhari’s Katsina State. To achieve a total shutdown, the operators would also have to shut some of their sites in the neighbouring states as directed by the regulator.

Aside from the closure of markets in Zamfara, the governor had also banned the selling of petrol in jerrycans as part of the measures to stop supplying fuel to the bandits.

