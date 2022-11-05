News

Insecurity: NDE urges Kano to support fight against unemployment

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), has appealed to the Kano State government to support its efforts to check unemployment rate, especially among teeming youths in the state. The state Coordinator of NDE, Inuwa Abdullahi Adamu, made the appeal at the opening of 4-day Basic Business Training (BBT) in Kano. According to Adamu, although the agency enjoys a good working relationship with the Kano State government, more assistance is needed from it in a bid to solve the problem of unemployment.

The Coordinator explained that the aim of the BBT is to encourage the beneficiaries to venture into small scale businesses. He said 30 participants, drawn from eight metropolitan local government areas, would benefit from the programme, which is part of the Entrepreneurship Development Scheme (EDS) introduced by NDE to make youths self-reliant and improve their socioeconomic status. Adamu added that the agency had trained a lot of youths under its several training initiatives between January and October. Among them, according to him, are five schemes under the Special Public Works department, under which 344 unemployed youths were trained in the state. “We have another department we call the Small Scale Enterprise Department.

We conducted over six schemes in that department, under which we trained 308 unemployed youths. “We have a Vocational Skills Department in which we conducted six schemes. Under this scheme, we trained 1998 unemployed youths. “We also have a Rural Employment Promotion Department.

We conducted four schemes under this department and trained 250 unemployed youths. “Currently, we have 30 beneficiaries for BBT and 50 beneficiaries for technocrats and another 50 participants of Quick Peace training who are about to round up all in the period under review,” he explained. In his remarks, the Senior Special Assistant to the Kano State Governor on Entrepreneurship/Intervention, Baba Abdullahi, pledged to expand the number of the participants across the whole 44 local government areas of the state. He restated the state government’s commitment to collaborate with NDE in a bid to check the issue of unemployment in the state.

 

Our Reporters

