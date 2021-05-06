Insecurity: Niger gov receives new GOC

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has expressed confidence in the Federal Government and the security agencies for acting swiftly to the security challenges that have bedevilled the state. The governor commended the Federal Government yesterday when he received the new GOC, 1 Mechanized Division, Nigeria Army, Major- General Danjuma Hamisu Ali-Keffi, at the Government House, Minna. It will be recalled that Niger State has experienced incessant banditry attacks that had led to loss of lives, abduction of dozens of people and displacement of persons who now live in IDP camps.

He said: “We are impressed with the new development and the response of the Federal Government in addressing the security challenges in Niger State. It is a joint effort, the state government will do its part and the federal government will do its part also. “The new GOC and I have met and discussed.

He has assured us that they will do whatever they can to put the situation under control.” Governor Sani Bello further stated that the local security outfits, especially the vigilantes were overstretched. “We are aware of their challenges. They are overwhelmed and overstretched; I also discussed their issue with the GOC.”

