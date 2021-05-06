News

Insecurity: Niger gov receives new GOC

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has expressed confidence in the Federal Government and the security agencies for acting swiftly to the security challenges that have bedevilled the state. The governor commended the Federal Government yesterday when he received the new GOC, 1 Mechanized Division, Nigeria Army, Major- General Danjuma Hamisu Ali-Keffi, at the Government House, Minna. It will be recalled that Niger State has experienced incessant banditry attacks that had led to loss of lives, abduction of dozens of people and displacement of persons who now live in IDP camps.

He said: “We are impressed with the new development and the response of the Federal Government in addressing the security challenges in Niger State. It is a joint effort, the state government will do its part and the federal government will do its part also. “The new GOC and I have met and discussed.

He has assured us that they will do whatever they can to put the situation under control.” Governor Sani Bello further stated that the local security outfits, especially the vigilantes were overstretched. “We are aware of their challenges. They are overwhelmed and overstretched; I also discussed their issue with the GOC.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

WASSCE: Lagos Assembly visits schools, insists on COVID-19 protocols compliance

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

In its effort to curtail the spread of coronavirus pandemic among Senior Secondary 3 students writing the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), the Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Education yesterday commenced visitation to some selected schools in the state to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.   The Committee was […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria’s rice production drops by N75.1bn in1 year

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Plans by the Federal Government to achieve self-sufficiency in rice production may not be realistic in 2022, following the sharp drop in local production by 315,000 metric tonnes with a value of N75.1 billion ($159.7 million). Nigeria still depends on smuggled rice from neighbouring country, Benin, to meet local consumption despite the assurance by the […]
News

Court remands businessman for forging SON’s logo

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Maureen Onyetenu of a Federal High Court in Lagos has remanded a businessman, Chidi Nwanyanwu, in police custody for allegedly inscribing a forged logo of Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on adulterated engine oil. The judge made the order following Nwanyanwu’s arraignment alongside his two firms, Two Ocean Oil Ltd and Hi- Power Lubricants. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica