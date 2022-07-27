Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Niger govt to ban commercial sex workers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Niger State Government has said that it will ban activities of commercial sex workers in Minna as part of efforts in tackling insecurity. Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry for Women Affairs and Social Development Kaltum Rufa’i, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna.

 

Ms Rufa’i said that the government was not aware of such unwholesome activity which is capable of fuelling the current security challenges in the state. She said there are state laws against such activity, saying the government would investigate it with a view to stopping the ugly trend.

“Now that you have brought the issue to our notice, the government will swing into action. “I will personally go and meet  the Secretary to the State Government to discuss the issue and find solutions to it,” she said.

 

NAN investigations within Minna, revealed that the women and girls start their business from 7p.m.to midnight daily.

 

Their best spots to attract clients in Minna include the City gate round-about, the Eastern by-pass at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, mega filling station, Minna.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

AUN-API Yola to reach out to Plateau, Kaduna for a peace initiative

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

The leadership of the American University of Nigeria (AUN), and members of the Adamawa Peacemakers Initiative (AUNAPI), have resolved to reach out to like-minded peace builders and committed stakeholders in Plateau and Kaduna states. AUN -API is made up of prominent religious, cultural, business and community leaders from Yola who have committed themselves to peace […]
Metro & Crime

Bodies found at Osun ritualists’ den

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

Police yesterday discovered decomposing bodies at a den of ritualists at Iwo, Osun State and apprehended two suspects. The suspects, Tajudeen Monsuru and Tajudeen Lawal, were alleged to be the operators of the den. The suspects, who were arrested at Yemoja compound, Iwo, were said to have confessed to the crime. The state Police Public […]
Metro & Crime

Again, Fulani terrorists invade Ortom’s village, kill 16 of his kinsmen

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

*As police nab two suspected undergraduates for robbery, recover firearms Suspected armed Fulani terrorists on Monday, invaded Tse-Uhanbe near Udei and Yelwata communities all in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State leaving at least 16 farmers dead. Those murdered are kinsmen of Governor Samuel Ortom. The attackers, New Telegraph learnt, launched the gruesome attack […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica