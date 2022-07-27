Insecurity: Niger govt to ban commercial sex workers

The Niger State Government has said that it will ban activities of commercial sex workers in Minna as part of efforts in tackling insecurity. Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry for Women Affairs and Social Development Kaltum Rufa’i, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna.

Ms Rufa’i said that the government was not aware of such unwholesome activity which is capable of fuelling the current security challenges in the state. She said there are state laws against such activity, saying the government would investigate it with a view to stopping the ugly trend.

“Now that you have brought the issue to our notice, the government will swing into action. “I will personally go and meet the Secretary to the State Government to discuss the issue and find solutions to it,” she said.

NAN investigations within Minna, revealed that the women and girls start their business from 7p.m.to midnight daily.

Their best spots to attract clients in Minna include the City gate round-about, the Eastern by-pass at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, mega filling station, Minna.

