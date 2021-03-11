Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Niger shuts down all secondary schools

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Comment(0)

Following the incessant security challenges it is facing, the Niger State government has ordered the closure of all secondary schools for two weeks.
Our Correspondent reliably learnt that the government’s decision was to allow for security to be beefed up in schools especially boarding, across the state.
The state’s Commissioner of Education, Hajiya Hannatu Jibrin Salihu, while speaking to journalists on Thursday, said the closure of all public secondary schools will be for two weeks commencing from tomorrow (Friday).
She gave the directives during an emergency consultative meeting with the leadership of Association of the Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Association of Model Islamic Schools (AMIS), Executive Chairman, Niger State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB), Heads of Education Agencies, Directors of the Ministry and other stakeholders of the Education sector in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Plateau generates N16.4bn IGR 

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The Plateau State Board of Internal Revenue Service has recorded N16,446,960,604,.99 in it’s first, second and third quarter Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the state.   Chairman of the Service Mr. Ar’lat Dashe made this known on Tuesday during their third quarter media briefing on the performances of the Service on revenue generation, which held […]
Metro & Crime

Rivers: Wife stabs ex-councillor to death

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

A former supervisory councillor in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Kinikanwo Amadi aka Skin, has been stabbed to death allegedly by his wife. Amadi was reportedly murdered on Wednesday night by his wife, Mrs. Ihuoma Amadi, in Nkpolu-Rumuigbo, Obio/ Akpor Local Government Area. According to a source, the victim and his wife had […]
Metro & Crime

Ile Arugbo: Asa Investments drags Kwara gov, others before appellate court

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

The Asa Investments Limited and Alhaji Sanusi Baba-Eleku have filed a Motion on Notice before the Court of Appeal, Ilorin Division, requesting for an order for stay of execution against the ruling of the High Court of Kwara State delivered by Justice Abiodun Adebara on August 6, 2020 regarding the suit before the lower court […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica