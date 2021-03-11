Insecurity: Niger shuts down all secondary schools

Following the incessant security challenges it is facing, the Niger State government has ordered the closure of all secondary schools for two weeks.

Our Correspondent reliably learnt that the government’s decision was to allow for security to be beefed up in schools especially boarding, across the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Education, Hajiya Hannatu Jibrin Salihu, while speaking to journalists on Thursday, said the closure of all public secondary schools will be for two weeks commencing from tomorrow (Friday).

She gave the directives during an emergency consultative meeting with the leadership of Association of the Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Association of Model Islamic Schools (AMIS), Executive Chairman, Niger State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB), Heads of Education Agencies, Directors of the Ministry and other stakeholders of the Education sector in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...