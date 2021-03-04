Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Niger to establish Trust Fund to curbs to boost security

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Comment(0)

As part of efforts to boost security across the state, the government of Niger State has signed into law the establishment of a Security Trust Fund for security activities

The Trust Fund, according to the government, will take care of manpower and the provision of equipment for effective operations.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane said on Thursday after the state’s Executive Council Meeting at Government House in Minna that, the bill has been endorsed by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello.

According to him: “The bill has created opportunity for private sectors and individuals to donate through corporate social responsibility to avoid depending on government solely on how to contain issues of security.”

Also, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Danmallam Nasara stressed that the 16-man committee members are to be independent and to be led by a chairman who will be screened by the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

He added that the bill was proposed by Governor Sani Bello earlier at the 8th Assembly but has been accented to and signed into law.

He maintained that the committee will go a long way in fighting insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other criminals in the state hence a platform to fund security for effective and efficient management.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Youth reps oppose Lekki tollgate reopening

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

*Says: ‘Our views were not reflected’ Youth representatives on the judicial panel established by the Lagos state government to investigate the October 20 Lekki shooting incident have disagreed with the reopening of the tollgate. At its sitting on Saturday, the panel granted approval for the return of tollgate to the control of Lekki Concession Company […]
Metro & Crime

Soyinka: So much negative acts have hurt Nigeria’s spirit

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, yesterday lamented that so much “negative” events that have occurred in the country had hurt the collegial spirit in Nigeria. He spoke at the Palace of the Alake of Egbaland in Ake, Abeokuta, when the outgoing Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu – Alike (AE-FUNAI), Abakaliki, Ebonyi […]
Metro & Crime

Edo Court berates journalists over falsification of court ruling

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu,

An Edo State High court in Benin City presided over by Justice Joseph Acha Wednesday cautioned journalists and lawyers to ensure they protect the integrity of their professions and the society they serve. Justice Acha was referring to a ruling he gave in February 17 in a divorce suit marked B/47b/2020 involving Chief Leemon Ikpea, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica