Insecurity: Niger to establish Trust Fund to curbs to boost security

As part of efforts to boost security across the state, the government of Niger State has signed into law the establishment of a Security Trust Fund for security activities

The Trust Fund, according to the government, will take care of manpower and the provision of equipment for effective operations.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane said on Thursday after the state’s Executive Council Meeting at Government House in Minna that, the bill has been endorsed by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello.

According to him: “The bill has created opportunity for private sectors and individuals to donate through corporate social responsibility to avoid depending on government solely on how to contain issues of security.”

Also, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Danmallam Nasara stressed that the 16-man committee members are to be independent and to be led by a chairman who will be screened by the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

He added that the bill was proposed by Governor Sani Bello earlier at the 8th Assembly but has been accented to and signed into law.

He maintained that the committee will go a long way in fighting insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other criminals in the state hence a platform to fund security for effective and efficient management.

